 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Beats Pill vs. Bose SoundLink Max: It’s a numbers game

By
A pair of Beats Pill speakers with the Bose SoundLink Max. Dog for scale.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Ever since our Beats Pill review came out, we’ve been hit with one question over and over. And it’s a good one, given that it’s been a bit of a banner year for Bluetooth speakers. That question: whether the Beats Pill is better than the Bose SoundLink Max.

I wasn’t crazy about that question at first. I’ve had the Bose SoundLink Max for a while now, and the Beats Pill for about a week before it became available. Or to be more precise, I’ve had two Beats Pills. That’s important context in this case.

Recommended Videos

So with the table set, let’s get into it. Beats Pill? Or Bose SoundLink Max?

Price

One reason I was hesitant at first to put the Beats Pill up against the SoundLink Max was simply because of the price disparity. They’re in completely different ballparks. A single Beats Pill costs $150. A single Bose SoundLink Max weighs in at a whopping $400.

That’s pretty tough to reconcile. But we can attempt to do it a couple ways.

There’s a $250 difference between a single Beats Pill and the Bose SoundLink Max. That’s kind of a no-brainer, if price is your main consideration.

And you can get two Beats Pills and still come out ahead — or at least not so far in the hole — for around $380 or so after taxes. You’ll spend less, is the point. Hold onto that thought for a second.

Phil Nickinson carrying the Bose SoundLink Max and two Beats Pill speakers.
The Beats Pil uses a free-dangling lanyard, while the Bose SoundLink Max has a carrying handle. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Size and sound quality

This is where things get a little subjective. And I recommend closing your eyes if you’re trying flipping back and forth between the two, because the sheer size of the Bose SoundLink Max may well try to influence your thinking. It’s a little more than twice the size of a new Beats Pill.

That larger size allows for more speakers — five in the SoundLink Max, versus the two speakers in the Beats Pill. That definitely allows for a larger sound.

The two speakers are tuned a little differently, which shouldn’t surprise anyone. Both are good. And I wouldn’t kick either of them out of bed. But on their own, I’d say the Bose SoundLink Max wins out. Not by a ton, but enough so that it’s noticeable.

Note that neither Bose nor Beats gives specifics about total power output, but I kept the volume at about 50%.

A Beats Pill speaker alongside a Bose SoundLink Max.
A single Beats Pill doesn’t sound quite as good as the Bose SoundLink Max. But it also costs less than half as much. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Two vs. one

The long and the short of the new Beats Pill is this: One speaker is pretty darn good, especially at that price. But pair a second one, and it’s that much better — and more flexible in how you listen.

I’ve already written about how if I were spending my own money midway through 2024, I’d opt for a pair of Beats Pills instead of rigging up the same stereo Sonos system I have on my back porch. (It bears repeating that’s not an apples-to-apples comparison because the Sonos Play:1 is so old, but it’s what I’ve got.)

A pair of Beats Pills can work in Amplify Mode — which is just two mono speakers playing the same thing at the same time — or in Stereo Mode. It’s the latter in which the Beats Pills shine, and absolutely move ahead of the audio you get out of the Bose SoundLink Max.

And at the risk of repeating myself, you get that for less than the cost of a single SoundLink Max.

Other considerations

Sound and price are the biggest concerns here. Everything else after that is gravy. But I’d also consider:

  • Both are rated IP67 against water.
  • The Bose SoundLink Max has a detachable carrying handle. The Beats Pill has a detachable rope lanyard.
  • A single Beats Pill weighs about 1.5 pounds. A single Bose SoundLink Max weighs nearly 5 pounds.
  • You get EQ support in the Bose app. No such thing for Beats.
  • Beats Pill can serve as a speakerphone. The Bose SoundLink Max cannot.
  • On paper, a single Beats Pill gets 24 hours of battery life. Bose SoundLink Max claims 20 hours. (Both should be plenty.)
  • Bose SoundLink max has proper Multipoint; Beats Pill relies on Google Fast Pair and Apple’s pairing magic via your Apple Account.
The gold and black Beats Pill speakers in front of the Bose SoundLink Max.
If I’m budgeting $400 for Bluetooth speakers, I’d get two Beats Pills, and still have money left over for lunch. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Which one wins?

If I’m spending my money — and I’m assuming you’re looking in the $300-plus range here — I’d go ahead and get two Beats Pills. It’s not that there’s anything inherently wrong or bad with the Bose SoundLink Max. But given that it costs more than a pair of Beats Pills and lacks their flexibility, it’s the smarter purchase.

And for what it’s worth, that flexibility also includes not using a pair of Beats Pills in tandem. There are times when grabbing one will do.

But for now, there’s simply no beating a pair of Pills, at least when you’re putting them up against the SoundLink Max.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
Ifi’s latest DAC is the first to add lossless Bluetooth audio
Ifi Audio Zen Blue 3 DAC (front).

Ifi Audio's new Zen Blue 3 wireless digital-to-analog converter (DAC) will officially be available to buy for $299 on July 9. When it is, it will be the first device of its kind to support a wide variety of Bluetooth codecs, including Qualcomm's aptX Lossless, the only codec that claims to deliver bit-perfect CD quality audio over a Bluetooth connection.

Admittedly, there are very few devices on the market that can receive aptX Lossless (and fewer that can transmit it), so it's a good thing that the Zen Blue 3 also works with the more widely supported aptX Adaptive, LDAC, and LDHC/HWA codecs (all of which are hi-res audio-capable), plus the three most common codecs: AAC, SBC, and aptX.

Read more
Best TV deals: LG, Sony, Samsung, TCL, and more
Vizio OLED TV

Many of the best TV brands are seeing top models discounted at the moment, which makes right now a great time to add a new TV to your home theater or other viewing area. If you have a larger space there are plenty of 65-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, and 85-inch TV deals available, and there are several smaller sizes to choose from if you have a smaller space or a smaller budget. Below you’ll find all of the best TV deals we think you should take a look at right now. You’ll find among them Sony TV deals, Samsung TV deals, LG TV deals, and TCL TV deals, as well as deals on other brands and some information on why each TV deal may make sense for your viewing needs.
TCL 50-inch S4 4K Smart TV — $230, was $260

Value is front and center with the TCL 50-inch Class S4 4K LED Smart TV, as it’s a nice balance of affordability and features. It delivers impressive 4K picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD, as well as endless entertainment with easy access to your favorite streaming services. Google Chromecast is built right into the TV, allowing you to easily stream movies, shows and photos from your Android or iOS device. It also has 3 HDMI inputs, which makes it great for gamers who need to connect several consoles, or for anybody looking to connect some great peripheral equipment to their home theater.

Read more
Best 75-inch TV deals: Get a big screen from $490
LG 75-Inch Class UN6970 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV

For many people bigger is better when it comes to a new TV, and if that’s you we’re here to help you sort through all of the best 75-inch TV deals going on right now. It’s a great time to make a 75-inch TV the centerpiece of your home theater. The best TV deals are swarming with Samsung TV deals, Sony TV deals, LG TV deals, TCL TV deals, and Vizio TV deals, and you’ll find all of these brands among the best 75-inch TV deals as well. Read onward if the thought of 75-inches of content immersion sounds right to you, and if you’d like to see what’s going on among other TV sizes be sure to check out the current 65-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, and 85-inch TV deals.
Samsung 75-inch DU7200 4K Tizen TV — $700, was $750

Samsung offers a lot of value with the DU7200. It’s a 4K TV with smart features powered by Tizen, and it has an LED display that provides superior brightness and high color contrast. The Tizen platform allows you to play games, work out with a trainer, and stream your favorite shows with built-in access to top streaming platforms. In addition to a high quality 4K picture, the DU7200 also offers free live TV with only the need for a Wi-Fi connection.

Read more