The “best Sony OLED for the price” has a $700 discount today

Sony Bravia 8 OLED
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

It’s hard to beat the lifelike colors, unbeatable contrast levels, and top-shelf motion clarity you’ll get with any Sony TV, but we here at Digital Trends are particularly fond of the 2024 Bravia 8 Series. So, you can imagine our excitement when we discovered that the Sony 77-inch Bravia 8 Series OLED is on sale for $2,500 today. 

You’ll be able to take advantage of this deal at Best Buy, Crutchfield, B&H Photo-Video, and a handful of other retailers. It’s one of the best Sony TV deals we’ve seen in a while, so don’t miss out on the opportunity! 

Why you should buy the Sony 77-inch Bravia 8 Series

The Sony Bravia 8 is an excellent TV for watching movies and shows, especially if you’re going to be watching in 4K HDR. It’s also a fantastic TV for gaming, thanks to HDMI 2.1 connectivity and VRR and ALLM support. Typically, OLED TVs have a tough time in brightly lit rooms, but the Bravia 8 delivers exceptional SDR brightness, so you won’t have to worry about overcoming glare. 

You’ll get the best picture from the Bravia 8 when watching in a dark room. The TV’s wide color gamut and near-perfect contrast levels produce the kind of lifelike and accurate picture quality Sony sets are renowned for. When we tested the Bravia 8 back in December, reviewer Caleb Denison said, “The Bravia 8 is the Sony OLED TV most folks should buy.” 

Other noteworthy features include AirPlay 2 and Chromecast support, thanks to the built-in Google TV OS, which also gives you access to popular apps like Netflix and Disney+. We’re not sure how much longer this TV will be on sale, so we recommend buying it ASAP. 

Take $700 off the Sony 77-inch Bravia 8 Series OLED when you order today, and take a look at our lists of the best TV deals and best OLED TV deals for even more discounts on top TVs!

