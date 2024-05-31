Do you love to play Pickleball, or know someone who does? The newest, trendiest sport now has a tech companion in the Speaqua Pickleball Barnacle Pro 2.0 waterproof speaker.

What makes this miniature speaker designed specifically for listening to tunes while playing Pickleball? Technically, it isn’t. But the clever marketing suggests a few features that make it ideal for use on the court while you’re playing a heated match of that game, or similar ones like tennis.

Recommended Videos

First, there’s an integrated carabiner clip and universal mounting system that makes it easy to attach to the corner of a net, bag, or other surface. It also comes with a GoPro mount adapter if you want great sound to accompany your action videos. The removable industrial-strength suction cup can adhere to a variety of surfaces, from paddle boards to shower tiles for listening to tunes during your post-workout shower session, too.

Second: It’s housed in a rugged, shockproof chassis that’s rated IP68 for resistance against both water and dust. In fact, because of its waterproof rating and spherical design, this waterproof speaker can even float, making the speaker a great option to use at the beach, by (or in) the pool, or while engaging in other water-related activities.



Its customized sound profiles are designed to enhance sound based on your music preferences, and it offers EQ settings optimized for both indoor and outdoor listening. There’s also the option for dual-speaker pairing so you can get more immersive stereo sound. Set one up at each side of the court so both players can enjoy the best experience possible. Once you’re done putting in your active minutes for the day, keep the audio going by taking it home and using it in your office as a deskside speaker, or even a speakerphone.

Finally, the internal memory can accommodate up to 2,000 songs, so you don’t have to worry about connecting your mobile device to stream. This avoids draining its battery and leaving your precious phone out in the sun. Play your game, then get on with your day with your phone safely tucked away in your bag and at full charge. The speaker does offer a Bluetooth connectivity option, if preferred, for streaming. Connect it to your mobile device and listen to music, a podcast, game commentary, even live coaching. The speaker itself boasts an eight-hour battery life, enough for a week’s worth of pickleball sessions or more.

So, while the Pickleball Barnacle Pro 2.0 is merely inspired by the popular game, it’s just a standard waterproof Bluetooth speaker with built-in memory and custom audio modes like any other. But if you’re looking for a speaker to bring on the court with you, you might love this option and its matching namesake.

At just $70 and available in a wide variety of colors, the Speaqua Pickleball Barnacle Pro 2.0 is the perfect Father’s Day gift for a dad you know who loves to spend time on the court or enjoys outdoor activities and adventures.

Editors' Recommendations