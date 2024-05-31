 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Speaqua Barnacle Pro 2.0 waterproof speaker is perfect for pickleball

By
Speaqua Barnacle Pro 2.0 Bluetooth speaker
Yep, that’s a speaker attached to that net. Speaqua

Do you love to play Pickleball, or know someone who does? The newest, trendiest sport now has a tech companion in the Speaqua Pickleball Barnacle Pro 2.0 waterproof speaker.

What makes this miniature speaker designed specifically for listening to tunes while playing Pickleball? Technically, it isn’t. But the clever marketing suggests a few features that make it ideal for use on the court while you’re playing a heated match of that game, or similar ones like tennis.

Recommended Videos

First, there’s an integrated carabiner clip and universal mounting system that makes it easy to attach to the corner of a net, bag, or other surface. It also comes with a GoPro mount adapter if you want great sound to accompany your action videos. The removable industrial-strength suction cup can adhere to a variety of surfaces, from paddle boards to shower tiles for listening to tunes during your post-workout shower session, too.

Related

Second: It’s housed in a rugged, shockproof chassis that’s rated IP68 for resistance against both water and dust. In fact, because of its waterproof rating and spherical design, this waterproof speaker can even float, making the speaker a great option to use at the beach, by (or in) the pool, or while engaging in other water-related activities.

Speaqua Barnacle 2.0 waterproof speaker
Its customized sound profiles are designed to enhance sound based on your music preferences, and it offers EQ settings optimized for both indoor and outdoor listening. There’s also the option for dual-speaker pairing so you can get more immersive stereo sound. Set one up at each side of the court so both players can enjoy the best experience possible. Once you’re done putting in your active minutes for the day, keep the audio going by taking it home and using it in your office as a deskside speaker, or even a speakerphone.

Finally, the internal memory can accommodate up to 2,000 songs, so you don’t have to worry about connecting your mobile device to stream. This avoids draining its battery and leaving your precious phone out in the sun. Play your game, then get on with your day with your phone safely tucked away in your bag and at full charge. The speaker does offer a Bluetooth connectivity option, if preferred, for streaming. Connect it to your mobile device and listen to music, a podcast, game commentary, even live coaching. The speaker itself boasts an eight-hour battery life, enough for a week’s worth of pickleball sessions or more.

Speaqua Barnacle 2.0 waterproof speaker
Speaqua

So, while the Pickleball Barnacle Pro 2.0 is merely inspired by the popular game, it’s just a standard waterproof Bluetooth speaker with built-in memory and custom audio modes like any other. But if you’re looking for a speaker to bring on the court with you, you might love this option and its matching namesake.

At just $70 and available in a wide variety of colors, the Speaqua Pickleball Barnacle Pro 2.0 is the perfect Father’s Day gift for a dad you know who loves to spend time on the court or enjoys outdoor activities and adventures.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christine Persaud
Christine Persaud
Contributor
Christine has decades of experience in trade and consumer journalism. While she started her career writing exclusively about…
Sonos Move 2: Sonos’ biggest portable speaker gets a big update
Sonos Move 2 in olive.

Sonos has unveiled the latest version of its Move portable smart speaker -- the Move 2. It looks nearly identical to the original Sonos Move, yet contains several updates that bring it in line with the company's recently released Era 100 and Era 300 speakers. The Move 2 has been priced at $449, a $50 increase over the previous model, and will be available starting September 20, 2023, in a wide selection of countries. The Move 2 replaces the first-gen speaker, though Sonos will continue to sell the original Move while inventory remains, so you may want to keep an eye open for some deep discounts.

At a distance, you can't tell the Move and Move 2 apart, well, unless the Move 2 shows up in its new color option -- olive. The Move 2 is a hair bigger, but it still weighs the same 6.61 pounds. Sonos has kept the same rubberized no-slip base as well as the integrated carry handle on the back. As with the original, the Move 2 is built for the outdoors with an IP56 rating for dust and water resistance.

Read more
B&O’s picnic basket speaker pumps out 280 watts of power while it charges your phone
Bang & Olufsen Beosound A5 in natural aluminum/light oak.

No, the iconic Danish audio company Bang & Olufsen (B&O) does not refer to its new Beosound A5 portable speaker as a picnic basket, but one look at the photos and the comparison becomes unavoidable. Still, picnic basket looks or not, the A5 packs an impressive array of design and technology, which given its starting price of $1,049, you'd hope would be the case. You can buy the Beosound A5 starting April 27 in stores and online at bang-olufsen.com.

B&O says the A5, which comes in two colors (natural aluminum/light oak and black aluminum/dark oak), is the result of a collaboration with the Danish-Italian design team, GamFratesi. It's got an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, and most of the parts -- including the exterior grilles and the handle -- can be easily replaced or swapped out. As part of B&O's Mozart family of products, even the A5's communication module can be upgraded over time.

Read more
This tiny Ikea waterproof Bluetooth speaker is just $15
Ikea Vappeby Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker in black.

Ikea is well known for selling attractively designed products at reasonable prices, but its latest Bluetooth speaker is priced so low that even Amazon might not be able to compete. The Vappeby waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker, as its name suggests, is tiny, waterproof, and surprisingly cheap at $15.

The tiny, silicone-wrapped speaker measures only three inches square and is just two inches thick. For reference, that's about as wide as an iPhone 14 in portrait mode. It comes with its own lanyard cord, which you could use to hang the Vappeby in a shower as Ikea shows in its photos, or you could simply use it as a wrist strap. It's available in three colors: yellow, black, or red, and if you buy two of them, they can be used as a stereo pair.

Read more