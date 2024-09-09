Ultimate Ears (UE) has added yet another Bluetooth speaker to its lineup, with its smallest model so far: the $80 UE Miniroll. It comes in four colors (black, blue, gray, and pink) and you’ll be able to buy it at ultimateears.com starting September 9.

Other than its tiny size and weight (9.8 ounces and just over 4 inches in diameter) one of the things that sets the Miniroll apart from other UE Bluetooth speakers like the Wonderboom and Everboom is its integrated silicone strap. Similar to the design used by Marshall on its $120 Willen II portable speaker, you can use the strap to attach the Miniroll to clothing, a backpack, or the handlebars of a bike. UE says the removable and replaceable strap will accommodate tubular shapes ranging from 20mm to 35mm in diameter. Unlike the Willen II, the Miniroll doesn’t have a built-in mic, so it can’t be used for calls.

Inside that tiny enclosure sit one 45.6mm driver and one 37.75mm by 65mm passive radiator for bass response. UE sent me an evaluation model so I could hear it for myself, and so far, I’m impressed. The speaker manages to deliver power and soundstage that are far bigger than its size would suggest. Better yet, it sounds both clear and rich, avoiding the tinny quality that often plagues smaller speakers.

Recommended Videos

But perhaps the Miniroll’s cleverest trick is its PartyUp mode powered by Bluetooth Auracast. With it, you can connect an unlimited number of additional Minirolls — the only limit is the speaker’s 131-foot Bluetooth range.

Sadly, the PartyUp mode doesn’t work with UE’s other speakers, and the Auracast broadcast created by PartyUp is private and can only be joined by other Minirolls, so you won’t be able to share the speaker’s audio with other Auracast-capable headphones and speakers.

The Miniroll takes about three hours to fully charge via its USB-C port, and UE says you’ll then get about 12 hours of playtime. You’ll have to supply your own USB-C cable, however, as you don’t get one in the box.

Surviving the elements (or your clumsiness) shouldn’t be a problem: the Miniroll is rated IP67 for both water and dust protection, plus it’s drop-proof up to about 4 feet. Just don’t take it in the pool. It will likely survive being immersed in the water, but unlike its sibling, the Wonderboom, it doesn’t float.

If you worry about sustainability, you can feel a bit better about buying a Miniroll. UE says it’s made of 100% post-consumer recycled polyester fabric and a minimum of 40% post-consumer recycled plastic parts.