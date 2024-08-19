Marshall has updated its two most portable Bluetooth speakers with bigger batteries and Auracast functionality which makes it easier to share audio between multiple speakers. The Marshall Emberton III ($170) and Willen II ($120) are available for preorder in two colors (black and cream) on August 19 and will be offered globally at multiple retailers starting August 26.

The Emberton III keeps the same lines as its predecessor, but is slightly larger. That bigger size brings slightly more powerful sound and more battery life. The Emberton III has a claimed 32+ hours of playtime, up slightly from the Emberton II‘s 30 hours. As before, the speaker is effectively water and dustproof with an IP67 rating. It also floats, making it a good poolside companion.

But perhaps the biggest change is the addition of a microphone for voice calls. Mics were once standard on many Bluetooth speakers, but the feature began to disappear in new models that appeared between 2019-2023. They’ve since started to make a return with many 2024 speakers like the Sony ULT Field 1 and Beats Pill including the feature.

Also new for the Emberton III is Bluetooth LE Audio with Auracast compatibility. Though it won’t be available at launch, Marshall says that Auracast replaces the company’s existing Stack Mode, and lets the Emberton III act as an audio sharing source for any other nearby Auracast-capable Marshall speakers.

The Willen II also gets a battery bump from 15 hours to 17+ hours. Like the Emberton III, its size and shape are a bit bigger than the original Willen, though its signature mounting strap remains on the back.

The Willen II is also IP67, and like its larger sibling, it gets a microphone for voice calls. It’s also slated to receive the post-launch firmware upgrade to enable LE Audio and Auracast.