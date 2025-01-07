 Skip to main content
Klipsch’s new Music City speakers are built to party as hard as the towns they’re named after

By
The lineup of thee Klipsch Music City party speakers.
Klipsch
CES 2025
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here
Updated less than 14 minutes ago

If Las Vegas, Miami, and New York were somehow manifested into neon-glowing, sound-pumping, karaoke-capable party speakers, then the three new speakers that Klipsch just announced at CES 2025 (in Vegas, no less) might just be them.

Building on its range of Music City-themed speakers it launched in 2023 that began with the rugged and compact Austin, Nashville, and Detroit Bluetooth speakers, Klipsch is now taking aim at the big boys, today announcing the Klipsch Vegas ($300), Klipsch Miami ($550), and Klipsch New York ($700), which can be pre-ordered starting today for delivery this spring.

The speakers were “designed with professional party people in mind,” the iconic audio brand says in its press release. Klipsch joins the likes of JBL, Sony, Soundboks and others with these new party speakers. The three models range in size from 14 to 56 pounds, and all feature customizable LED light show features and fun DJ party sounds, as well as a whole host of EQ settings and customizations through the Klipsch Connect Plus app.

As is almost becoming the norm with party speakers, each of the Music City models comes with a wired microphone for karaoke singalongs, as well as a 1/4-inch “instrument input” for plugging in a guitar or whatever you feel like jamming out with. There’s also a 3.5mm AUX input for connecting other wired audio sources like a CD player and a USB-A port that you can use to charge your phone.

The Klipsch Vegas party speaker being held by a man walking on a beach with a woman.
The Klipsch Vegas party speaker Klipsch

The Vegas, Miami, and New York speakers all share the same Bluetooth 5.2 standard for wireless connectivity, although it’s not known which audio codecs they use (we’re guessing SBC like the smaller Music City speakers). Additionally, they all feature an Ultra Bass feature for added oomph at your parties and are all IPX4 water resistant, so they can withstand rain and the odd spilled beverage.

The top panels of each of the Music City speakers are almost exactly the same and are laid out similarly to many of JBL’s PartyBox speakers, with easily accessible physical controls for volume, light modes, bass boost, and playback, as well as volume and EQ dials for the mics and instrument inputs.

The top control panel of the Klipsch Miami party speaker.
Klipsch

It’s nice to see so many shared features across products with such a price range, but there are some subtle differences between the Klipsch Music City party speakers.

Klipsch Vegas party speaker ($300)

The Klipsch Vegas party speaker.
The Klipsch Vegas party speaker. Klipsch

The smallest and most affordable of the Music City speakers, the $300 Vegas pushes a maximum output of 96 decibels from its single 5.25-inch woofer and “horn-loaded compression tweeter.” It’s loud enough to fill any small to medium-sized room with ease, which you can do with maximum effect if you choose to prop it up using its built-in pole mount. Working DJs may want to look into these speakers, as several of them can be connected for encompassing sound and bigger volume using the Party Link feature. They can be controlled through the Connect Plus app.

The Vegas’ battery delivers up to 8 hours of playback on a charge without the party lights on and 6 hours with them on, and the whole speaker measures 12 inches by 16.4 inches by 11.8 inches in size.

Klipsch Miami party speaker ($550)

Klipsch Miami, one of the Music City-lineup of party speakers.
The Klipsch Miami party speaker Klipsch

Heading southeast to Miami, the $550 middle-child speaker turns things up a bit with up to 105 decibels of volume from two 5.25-inch woofers, a horn-loaded compression tweeter, and custom passive front ports. The Miami can also be pole-mounted, but also has wheels and a retractable handle for easily wheeling it to and fro.

The Miami’s battery is a bit more robust and can please your party a little longer — 18 hours (no lights) and 10 hours (lights on). The medium-sized speaker measures 12.7 inches by 26 inches by 13.5 inches and weighs a hefty 40.7 pounds.

Klipsch New York party speaker ($700)

The Klipsch New York party speaker.
The Klipsch New York party speaker Klipsch

Waiting in the Big Apple is the towering Klipsch New York, a 31.8-inch tall (and equally wide and deep at 15.6-inches), 55.6-pound speaker with 110 decibels of output from its “professional-grade” twin 8-inch woofers, dual custom front ports, and horn-loaded compression tweeter. This substantial speaker will fill any large room with loud sound, but a pair of them would bring the roof down.

The most expensive of the Music City speakers at $700, this giant is understandably not pole-mountable, but does include trolley wheels and a sturdy handle on the top for wheeling it around. The New York’s battery will get 12 hours of life with no lights or 9 hours with disco-time in full swing.

“It all started with a party,” said Roy Delgado, protégé of founder Paul W. Klipsch. “Our founder was the DJ when he debuted his legendary Klipschorn loudspeaker at a victory dance in Hope, Arkansas, celebrating the end of WWII.” The Klipsch CES 2025 press release continues to say that “the high efficiency, low distortion principles baked into these three new speakers means that the listener gets seriously impressive acoustics while saving on battery power, pumping out the clean, long-lasting audio that Klipsch has been bringing to the party since 1946.”

Derek Malcolm
Derek Malcolm
Contributing Editor, A/V
Derek Malcolm is a contributing editor and evergreen lead for the A/V and Home Theater section of Digital Trends.
