Bowers & Wilkins (B&W) has released a new version of its classic Zeppelin wireless speaker, this time with a focus on adding technology normally found in the company’s range of high-end floor-standing speakers. The Zeppelin Pro Edition keeps the same $799 price as the previous model, and can be purchased starting October 15 in one of two new colors: Solar Gold or Space Grey.

Though B&W calls it a “Pro Edition,” the new Zeppelin’s improvements are actually quite modest, at least on paper.

The speaker is essentially unchanged as it relates to core features. You still get Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, with Apple AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect. The Bluetooth link supports SBC, AAC, and aptX Adaptive codecs for those with compatible smartphones, and the B&W Music app gives you native access to Deezer, Last.fm, Qobuz, Tidal, and TuneIn.

As before, a 240-watt integrated amplifier powers the show, with frequency response still pegged at 35Hz to 24kHz. Where you’ll find the biggest change is in the Zeppelin’s drivers.

B&W says it has give the Pro Edition new 1-inch tweeters. They’re now titanium-domed — the same architecture the company uses in its 600 Series loudspeakers. The new tweeters are mounted at the far edges of the enclosure, and B&W claims they’re fully isolated from vibrations running through the cabinet that are generated by other, larger drive units.

The two 3.5-inch midrange drivers have also been revised and now benefit from increased cone damping. This reduces the effects of cone breakup, according to the company, leading to a more open midrange sound. To take advantage of these new characteristics, the Zeppelin’s digital signal processing (DSP) has also been adjusted.

The 6-inch subwoofer returns and is still mounted centrally in the speaker’s chassis. B&W says its design has been “carefully optimized to avoid unwanted ‘rocking’ of the cabinet as it operates,” resulting in a cleaner-sounding and more agile bass delivery.

Finally, the Zeppelin Pro Edition gets a new LED downlight. It can produce over 15 separate colors, each with brightness adjustment options.

With the launch of the Pro Edition, it looks like Amazon has reduced the price of the regular Zeppelin to $699, making it an attractive alternative. However, the real steal is the McLaren Edition Zeppelin, which B&W has reduced on its site to $629 (it’s regularly $899).