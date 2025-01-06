JBL keeps the party going, revealing three new PartyBox speakers at CES 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents JBL PartyBox 520 JBL PartyBox Encore 2 and Encore Essential 2

If it’s not evident by now, let it be known that JBL likes to party … PartyBox, that is. At CES 2025 in Las Vegas today, the California-based iconic speaker brand has pulled the veil off not one but three new portable party speakers: the PartyBox 520, PartyBox Encore 2, and PartyBox Encore Essential 2, ranging from 100 to 400 watts in power and from $300 to $800 in price.

JBL PartyBox 520

Starting with the biggest of the bunch, the PartyBox 520 adds a new power entry to JBL’s top three with a whopping 400-watt maximum power output from two 7.5-inch woofers and dual 1-inch tweeters, putting it just 80 watts shy of the excellent JBL PartyBox 320 we reviewed last year.

The PartyBox 520 shares several features with the 320 (as do many of JBL’s party speakers), including a removable and replaceable battery, its AI SoundBoost feature that JBL says “analyzes audio in real time with an AI algorithm to optimize the acoustic output level, leading to more powerful and less distorted sound,” and advanced Bluetooth LE connectivity with Auracast for linking multiple Auracast-enabled JBL speakers together to create an even bigger sound. And while it’s not as big and powerful as JBL’s largest PartyBox speakers, the behemoth 1,000-watt PartyBox Ultimate, even professional DJs may find the PartyBox 520 adequate for small-to-medium sized parties, especially when linking several of the speakers together.

The 520 wouldn’t be a party speaker if it didn’t have karaoke features like inputs for microphones and even a guitar, and while the specific number of inputs and details were not released at press time, the images show similar microphone volume and effect controls to the 320, so it’s a safe bet. We’ll, of course, confirm these details when we know.

Like its relatives, the PartyBox 520 is also outfitted with LED lighting around its speakers and front face, all controlled through the JBL PartyBox app (as well as all kinds of fun DJ sound effects and EQ features).

These things are built like tanks, and the 520 looks to be no exception. It features a strong telescopic handle that makes the speaker easy to roll around on its smooth and rugged rubberized wheels, and its IPX4 water resistance rating means that you don’t have to worry about Uncle Doug spilling his G&T on it.

The PartyBox 520 boasts solid 15 hours of playback on a single charge (the PartyBox 320 gets up to 18 hours), but can also be plugged in (1o minutes will give it two hours of battery playback, too).

The JBL PartyBox 520 will be available in June 2025 and will retail for $800 MSRP.

JBL PartyBox Encore 2 and Encore Essential 2

The JBL Encore 2 and Encore Essential 2 are very similar party speakers that add two new levels of compact-ness and portability to the JBL PartyBox lineup. Capable of 100 watts of output, both speakers are outfitted with a single 5.25-inch woofer and two 20mm tweeters (0.79 inches).

Spec-wise, they’re almost identical, featuring Bluetooth 5.4 LE with Auracast, IPX4 water resistance, light show and sound features controlled through the PartyBox app, AUX-in, USB-C, guitar input with pore-gain and volume control, and up to 15 hours of playtime on a single charge.

Where things differ is that the pricier Encore 2 ($400 MSRP) comes with two wireless mics with detachable holders on the back of the speaker and with volume controls on top and has a removable/replaceable battery, while the less-expensive Essential 2 ($200 MSRP) does not.

Both the Encore 2 and Encore Essential 2 will be available in June 2025.

JBL also announced a ton of new headphones at CES 2025 you should check out as well.