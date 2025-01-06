 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

JBL keeps the party going, revealing three new PartyBox speakers at CES 2025

By
The JBL PartyBox 520 party speaker.
The JBL PartyBox 520 party speaker. JBL
CES 2025
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here
Updated less than 1 minute ago

If it’s not evident by now, let it be known that JBL likes to party … PartyBox, that is. At CES 2025 in Las Vegas today, the California-based iconic speaker brand has pulled the veil off not one but three new portable party speakers: the PartyBox 520, PartyBox Encore 2, and PartyBox Encore Essential 2, ranging from 100 to 400 watts in power and from $300 to $800 in price.

JBL PartyBox 520

Starting with the biggest of the bunch, the PartyBox 520 adds a new power entry to JBL’s top three with a whopping 400-watt maximum power output from two 7.5-inch woofers and dual 1-inch tweeters, putting it just 80 watts shy of the excellent JBL PartyBox 320 we reviewed last year.

Recommended Videos

The PartyBox 520 shares several features with the 320 (as do many of JBL’s party speakers), including a removable and replaceable battery, its AI SoundBoost feature that JBL says “analyzes audio in real time with an AI algorithm to optimize the acoustic output level, leading to more powerful and less distorted sound,” and advanced Bluetooth LE connectivity with Auracast for linking multiple Auracast-enabled JBL speakers together to create an even bigger sound. And while it’s not as big and powerful as JBL’s largest PartyBox speakers, the behemoth 1,000-watt PartyBox Ultimate, even professional DJs may find the PartyBox 520 adequate for small-to-medium sized parties, especially when linking several of the speakers together.

The JBL PartyBox 520 party speaker.
JBL

The 520 wouldn’t be a party speaker if it didn’t have karaoke features like inputs for microphones and even a guitar, and while the specific number of inputs and details were not released at press time, the images show similar microphone volume and effect controls to the 320, so it’s a safe bet. We’ll, of course, confirm these details when we know.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Like its relatives, the PartyBox 520 is also outfitted with LED lighting around its speakers and front face, all controlled through the JBL PartyBox app (as well as all kinds of fun DJ sound effects and EQ features).

Related

These things are built like tanks, and the 520 looks to be no exception. It features a strong telescopic handle that makes the speaker easy to roll around on its smooth and rugged rubberized wheels, and its IPX4 water resistance rating means that you don’t have to worry about Uncle Doug spilling his G&T on it.

The PartyBox 520 boasts solid 15 hours of playback on a single charge (the PartyBox 320 gets up to 18 hours), but can also be plugged in (1o minutes will give it two hours of battery playback, too).

The JBL PartyBox 520 will be available in June 2025 and will retail for $800 MSRP.

JBL PartyBox Encore 2 and Encore Essential 2

The JBL PartyBox Encore 2.
The JBL PartyBox Encore 2 JBL

The JBL Encore 2 and Encore Essential 2 are very similar party speakers that add two new levels of compact-ness and portability to the JBL PartyBox lineup. Capable of 100 watts of output, both speakers are outfitted with a single 5.25-inch woofer and two 20mm tweeters (0.79 inches).

Spec-wise, they’re almost identical, featuring Bluetooth 5.4 LE with Auracast, IPX4 water resistance, light show and sound features controlled through the PartyBox app, AUX-in, USB-C, guitar input with pore-gain and volume control, and up to 15 hours of playtime on a single charge.

The back of the JBL PartyBox Encore 2
The back of the JBL PartyBox Encore 2 JBL

Where things differ is that the pricier Encore 2 ($400 MSRP) comes with two wireless mics with detachable holders on the back of the speaker and with volume controls on top and has a removable/replaceable battery, while the less-expensive Essential 2 ($200 MSRP) does not.

The JBL PartyBox Encore Essential 2
The JBL PartyBox Encore Essential 2 JBL

Both the Encore 2 and Encore Essential 2 will be available in June 2025.

JBL also announced a ton of new headphones at CES 2025 you should check out as well.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Derek Malcolm
Derek Malcolm
Contributing Editor, A/V
Derek Malcolm is a contributing editor and evergreen lead for the A/V and Home Theater section of Digital Trends. Derek…
Rock and roll till dawn with Sony’s 25-hour SRS-XV500 party speaker
The new Sony SRS-XV500 party speaker in front of a shelf.

Sony has added another whopper to its party speaker lineup with today's announcement of the new SRS-XV500. The $400 speaker is the most affordable of Sony's big, yet portable speaker range that includes the SRS-XV800 and its flagship SRS-XV900, and it boasts a long-lasting battery, plus karaoke and light show features.

The party speaker market continues to heat up, with the XV500 going toe-to-toe with other leaders in the space, including JBL and LG. But the XV500 has its nearest competitors from those brands beat with its substantial 25-hour battery life and quick-charge feature that can put two-and-a-half hours of playtime back in the battery after just 10 minutes of charging.

Read more
JBL brings the boom with upgraded portables and party speakers for 2024
EMBARGOED IMAGE –The JBL Xtreme 4 portable Bluetooth speaker in camoglage.

The JBL Xtreme 4 JBL

Seminal speaker maker JBL has taken the veil off of its 2024 lifestyle lineup, which includes three new portable speakers and two new party speakers, all with upgrades that include more power, new colors, improved Bluetooth connectivity, recycled materials, and multi-speaker connectivity with Auracast.
The new JBL portables
JBL announced three new portable Bluetooth speakers today at CES 2024 in Las Vegas -- the football-sized JBL Xtreme 4, the compact and clippable JBL Clip 5, and the smallest of the bunch, the JBL Go 4. All of the new speakers maintain their rugged IP67 ratings, but feature improved battery life, more power, and better bass, as well as an upgrade in their Bluetooth connectivity to version 3.5 LE (Low Energy), which means lower latency, lower power consumption, and better audio quality. But more importantly, it allows all three new JBL speakers to be Auracast-enabled, which allows multi-speaker connectivity with an unlimited number of other JBL Auracast speakers, regardless of whether they're the same model of speaker or not.

Read more
Samsung’s new Dolby Atmos wireless speaker doubles as a picture frame
Samsung Music Frame speaker.

It's a picture frame. It's a speaker. It's the Samsung Music Frame. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Along with its new TVs, ultra short throw laser projectors, and soundbars -- most of which were totally predictable enhancements of existing products -- Samsung brought something truly different to CES 2024: the Samsung Music Frame, a Dolby Atmos-capable wireless speaker that doubles as an old-fashioned printed photo frame.

Read more