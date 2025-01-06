Soundcore’s new party speaker uses AI to turn any track into a karaoke banger

Table of Contents Table of Contents Soundcore Rave 3S Soundcore Boom 2 Pro

Soundcore, the speaker and headphone offshoot brand of Anker, has brought the party to CES 2025, today announcing a couple of new speakers to its lineup. But the one making the most noise is its Rave 3S, big and powerful party speaker that uses AI to strip away the vocals of any song so karaoke lovers can take to the mic and belt it out themselves.

Soundcore Rave 3S

The Soundcore Rave 3S is a 200-watt beast of a party speaker that Soundcore says is loud enough to fill a space up to 1,076 square feet. It comes complete with LED lights embedded in its front face that, with the help of an app, can produce a colorful light show that syncs with the music.

But it’s the karaoke features that partiers will be most interested in. For its budget-friendly $349 MSRP, the Rave 3S not only comes with two wireless microphones for belting out duets and having rap battles but it can also accommodate an additional wired microphone or even a guitar through a single 3/4-inch input on the back panel of the speaker.

More karaoke features are available through the app, including a vocal enhancer setting and reverb, but the possibilities for song selection open up more with the Rave 3S’s AI vocal removal that the company says can “turn any song into a karaoke track with just one click, or adjust original vocals to the level you want,” so your vocals can add to what’s recorded or even add harmonies to them.

Soundcore hasn’t released any size or weight specs as yet, but ahead of checking the Rave 3S ourselves at CES 2025, we do know that the battery-powered party speaker boasts up to 12 hours of playtime, features Soundcore’s BassUp bass boost option, a water-resistant IPX4 rating, and a “Spatial Audio/Speaker Array Mode,” which we can only assume means you can link up several Rave 3S (or other?) Soundcore speakers for expansive and immersive sound.

Lastly, the Soundcore Rave 3S supports Auracast, the Bluetooth technology that allows audio to be broadcast by one device and picked up by many other Auracast compatible devices. We’ve yet to learn how the Rave 3S will use the tech, but we’ll let you know when we find out.

The Soundcore Rave 3S will be available on March 10th, 2025, at a price of $349.

Soundcore Boom 2 Pro

For CES 2025, Soundcore has also announced what seems to be a slightly upgraded version of its popular Boom 2 Plus Bluetooth speaker (pictured above until Anker releases images of the Pro model) that we reviewed last year to much acclaim. On our list of the best Bluetooth speakers of 2025, the only difference between the Pro version and the Plus, as far as we can tell by the specs provided, is that the Pro model has an upgraded IP water-proof rating, going from IPX7 to IP68 — the “6” representing an added dust protection rating, which adds some assurance to beachgoers or anyone using the Boom 2 Pro on a job site, for example.

Otherwise, the rugged speaker shares the stellar specs of the Boom 2 Plus, including its 140-watt power output, powerful BassUp 2.0 boost, app-controlled LEDs, sound presets, and 9-band equalizer for dialing in the perfect sound.

Its PartyCast function means you can pair up to 100 additional PartyCast-capable speakers, and with TWS Connect, another Boom 2 Plus as a stereo pair. Battery-wise, the Boom 2 Pro delivers up to 20 hours on a charge (with the the BassUp feature off) and 30-watt fast charging that will fully charge the speaker in just three hours. You can also use it as a charging bank for your devices, too.

The Soundcore Boom 2 Pro will be available in April 2025 at an MSRP of $249, which is also on par with the Plus version.