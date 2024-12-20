Hisense reveals a Sony Bravia Theater Quad competitor ahead of CES 2025

Hisense has a little pre-CES 2025 teaser for us, and it looks like the company is taking a page from Sony’s home theater playbook. The new Hisense HT Saturn is a 4.1.2 Dolby Atmos “wireless home theater system” with four speakers and a single subwoofer, which uses a small HDMI ARC/eARC breakout box as a transmitter — a similar configuration to Sony’s Bravia Theater Quad.

Hisense hasn’t released pricing or availability for the HT Saturn yet.

Hisense has equipped the Dolby Atmos soundbar alternative with two features that should make it especially appealing to some Hisense TV owners: an automatic room calibration system that gives you flexibility of placement for the speakers, and in another move that mimics the Bravia Theater Quad’s S-center channel tech, Hisense’s Hi-Concerto feature lets a Hisense TV’s speakers share the audio duties with the wireless speakers.

These features only work with “some” Hisense TVs, but we haven’t received an official list of the compatible models.

The system itself is compatible, however, with any TV that has an HDMI ARC/eARC or optical output. It also works with Bluetooth and has an HDMI input. As with Hisense’s other soundbar offerings, you’ll be able to control and configure the HT Saturn using a Hisense TV remote, once again making the system feel much more integrated for Hisense TV owners.

The system also works with DTS:X and has a total of 13 speakers. Hisense hasn’t given us a breakdown of the kinds and sizes of drivers, other than the 6.5-inch subwoofer. It can be tuned using one of five available EQ modes, including presets for movies, music, sports, and more.

Our first chance to see and hear the HT Saturn will be at CES 2025, where we also expect to see Hisense’s latest TVs, laser TVs, and other audio and video products.