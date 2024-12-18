 Skip to main content
Onkyo rebrands, teases new powered speakers ahead of CES 2025

By
Onkyo GX-10DB powered speakers.
Onkyo

Onkyo has a new brand identity, which you can already see on its website. Admittedly, it’s a lot like its previous branding — same name, same typeface — but now the letters that make up the name Onkyo are spaced a little farther apart.

What you won’t see on the site, officially at least, is the new product line that the Japanese brand says it will announce at CES 2025 in January. Instead, Onkyo has teased us by throwing exactly one second of footage of its new GX-10DB powered speakers into a minute-long video promoting the “new” Onkyo.

Onkyo P-80 preamplifier.
Onkyo

You can also see — if you pause quickly — a frame or two of a new preamplifier dubbed the P-80. No other details have been released.

New Onkyo branding 2025.
Onkyo

“Onkyo aims to deliver innovative solutions that will captivate music, movie, and gaming enthusiasts,” reads a press release announcing the rebranding. “While Onkyo is synonymous with home theater AV receivers today, our ambitions reach far beyond that. We’re excited to announce that we’re developing an entirely new range of products designed to cater to both everyday audio consumers and high-end, premium hi-fi listeners.”

This new range consists of a new home speaker series (to which the GX-10DB is presumably belongs), and a new electronic separate series.

Onkyo belongs to the Premium Audio Company (PAC), a collection of brands that includes Onkyo, Klipsch, Integra, Pioneer, Elite, Magnat, and Heco.

Earlier in 2024, PAC debuted the Klipsch Flexus series of modular soundbars, powered by Onkyo — the first time these two brands have collaborated on a product.

Onkyo has also collaborated with non-family brands: Onkyo was the official home audio system of Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along and it expects to announce additional partnerships in 2025.

