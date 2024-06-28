 Skip to main content
What color Beats Pill should you get?

By
The three colors of Beats Pill: gold, red, and black.
Beats by Dre

The Beats Pill Bluetooth speaker has been reborn in 2024. And as you’ve read in our Beats Pill review, it’s definitely one you should take a look at. Or more accurately, we think you probably should take a look at snagging two of them, given the price.

As for Beats Pill color? You’ve got some options.

If you’re looking to go with a single Beats Pill, you can get one in black (aka Matte Black), gold (aka Champagne Gold), or in red (listed as Statement Red). We’ve had two of those colors in hand — black and gold. While we weren’t given the red model to review, suffice to say that color indeed makes a statement. (You can see it in our Beats Solo Buds review.)

But if you’re thinking about getting a pair of Beats Pill speakers — doing so will allow you to pair them in stereo — you’re going to have to make a decision. Do you get two that are the same color? Or do you pick a couple of colors?

It’s tempting to just stick with a single hue. A pair of red Beats Pills will absolutely make a statement, as the name infers. And a pair of black Beats Pills will look more traditional. A pair of gold speakers may blend in a little better.

On the other hand, there’s something to be said for mixing and matching your Beats Pill colors. It’ll give you more options for the times in which you want to grab a single Beats Pill and listen on the go. And there’s some practicality in there, too. I’d take a red or black Beats Pill to the beach before I’d take a gold one, lest it get lost in the sand. (By the way, I’d be really careful with these things around sand, as it will get stuck in the grille.)

One other little trick if you opt for two colors: You can mix and match the lanyards. And that’s going to look hot if you have a black-and-red combination.

Ultimately what color Beats Pill you go for won’t affect the sound. But it will definitely affect the way you look at it — and how other people perceive your Pill. That’s maybe not what it’s all about, but it’s not nothing, either. Choose wisely.

