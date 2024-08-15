 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Beats Studio Pro get the Kim Kardashian treatment

By
Kim Kardashian models three new Beats Studio Pro colors.
Beats

Beats and Kim Kardashian are collaborating again. This time, the reality star and style icon is bringing her three custom colors (Moon, Dune, and Earth) to the Beats Studio Pro, the company’s flagship noise-canceling wireless headphones. Known as the “Beats x Kim,” you’ll be able to buy the new models starting August 15 online at apple.com or amazon.com for $350 — the same price as the standard Studio Pro colors. They’ll also be at select Apple retail stores.

Kim Kardashian models one of three new Beats Studio Pro colors.
Beats

“I’m so excited we’re bringing these three popular, chic colors to Beats’ most iconic and advanced headphones,” said Kim Kardashian in an emailed press release. “Beats Studio have always been a fashion statement, so I can’t wait to see how everyone styles them.”

Recommended Videos

Kardashian’s first collaboration with Beats happened in 2022, with the release of a special-edition Beats Fit Pro in her signature colors. It turned out to be the most popular Beats collaboration in the company’s history.

Kim Kardashian models three new Beats Studio Pro colors.
Beats

Most headphone makers like Bose, Sony, and Apple offer their products in a choice of colors, but Beats has a long track record of releasing special editions of its cans in a variety of colors, shades, and graphics, including a recent collaboration with Microsoft’s Minecraft.

With each release, it’s typically just the product’s skin that changes. In the case of Beats x Kim, that means you get all of the standard Beats Studio Pro features like noise cancellation and transparency, head-tracked spatial audio, lossless hi-res audio via USB-C, and up to 40 hours of battery life when ANC is turned off.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like spatial…
Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro are like AirPods with AI smarts
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Galaxy Buds 3, in their cases with lids open.

Thanks to what were clearly very accurate leaks, we already knew that Samsung was planning to release a new generation of Galaxy Buds wireless earbuds with a strong resemblance to Apple's iconic AirPods Gen 3 and AirPods Pro. What we didn't know at the time was just how closely Samsung had stuck to Apple's formula.

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, Apple should be feeling very flattered indeed. The new Galaxy Buds are as close as it gets to Apple's designs, right down to the price: $180 for the Galaxy Buds 3 and $250 for the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (one dollar more expensive than Apple's pricing). The two models are available for preorder today and will be in stores starting July 24.

Read more
Cambridge Audio’s first wireless headphones boast AB amplification, long battery life
Cambridge Audio Melomania P100 wireless headphones.

Cambridge Audio is no stranger to the audiophile world or its denizens, who like to obsess over sound quality. So it's no surprise that the company's first set of wireless headphones -- the Melomania P100 -- have a bunch of features aimed squarely at this market. You can buy the new noise-canceling cans for $279 in either black or white starting in July at both cambridgeaudio.com and Amazon.

Design-wise, the P100 may share many design traits with other flagship headphones -- the aluminum and plastic materials are especially reminiscent of Bose's recently released QuietComfort Ultra Headphones -- but under the surface lurks an unusual feature: The company has equipped the P100 with AB amplification, typically reserved for dedicated hi-fi components. It's the same audiophile-grade technology that Cambridge Audio used in its Melomania M100 wireless earbuds.

Read more
Apple AirPods Pro will get head gestures and better calling with iOS 18
A person wearing the Apple AirPods Pro 2.

Along with a slew of new features for iOS 18, Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference keynote has given us a sneak peek at how the AirPods Pro will evolve come the fall.

One of the big changes is how you can respond to Siri's verbal options. For instance, when a call comes in and Siri asks if you'd like to accept, you can nod your head to do so or shake it to decline.

Read more