Beats Studio Pro get the Kim Kardashian treatment

Beats and Kim Kardashian are collaborating again. This time, the reality star and style icon is bringing her three custom colors (Moon, Dune, and Earth) to the Beats Studio Pro, the company’s flagship noise-canceling wireless headphones. Known as the “Beats x Kim,” you’ll be able to buy the new models starting August 15 online at apple.com or amazon.com for $350 — the same price as the standard Studio Pro colors. They’ll also be at select Apple retail stores.

“I’m so excited we’re bringing these three popular, chic colors to Beats’ most iconic and advanced headphones,” said Kim Kardashian in an emailed press release. “Beats Studio have always been a fashion statement, so I can’t wait to see how everyone styles them.”

Kardashian’s first collaboration with Beats happened in 2022, with the release of a special-edition Beats Fit Pro in her signature colors. It turned out to be the most popular Beats collaboration in the company’s history.

Most headphone makers like Bose, Sony, and Apple offer their products in a choice of colors, but Beats has a long track record of releasing special editions of its cans in a variety of colors, shades, and graphics, including a recent collaboration with Microsoft’s Minecraft.

With each release, it’s typically just the product’s skin that changes. In the case of Beats x Kim, that means you get all of the standard Beats Studio Pro features like noise cancellation and transparency, head-tracked spatial audio, lossless hi-res audio via USB-C, and up to 40 hours of battery life when ANC is turned off.