Minecraft-themed Beats Solo 4 is perfect for that Creeper in your life

The case for the Mine-craft-themed Beats Solo 4 headphones. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Not that there’s a dearth of Minecraft-themed products in the world today — but if you’re looking for something for your favorite gamer, Beats by Dr. Dre just unleashed a special Minecraft edition of its new Beats Solo 4 headphones.

If you’ve already read our Beats Solo 4 review, these are for all intents and purposes the same headphones. Good (but not great) sound, lacking active noise cancellation, but bringing a lower price than the Beats Studio Pro. And, obviously, there’s the Minecraft theme, with metallic green hinges and the iconic Creeper character in plain view.

The special-edition Minecraft-themed Beats Solo 4 headphones.
The bag that comes with the headphones is the same, too, with the included green Minecraft design. (We were hoping for a green USB-C cable, but no luck.)

The Beats Solo 4 improve on their predecessors with better audio, “UltraPlush” cushions (they are pretty comfy), and up to 50 hours of battery life on a single charge. That’s about 25% better than the Beats Solo3. And they work with Apple’s Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. They also support Android just as well as they do iOS, including both platforms’ “find my” systems, and quick pairing. Though if you’re on Android, you’ll definitely want to install the Beats app for access to settings and firmware updates.

The headband of the Minecraft-themed Beats Solo 4.
The “Beats x Minecraft Special Edition Solo 4” run $200 at retail and will be available starting July 18 on the Apple and Target websites, at select Apple stores in the U.S., and EE stores in the U.K. And if you snag one, you’ll get a unique code for an in-game Minecraft headphone character creator item. Minecraft content creator TinaKitten will also curate a Spatial Audio playlist available exclusively on Apple Music.

Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
