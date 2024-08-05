 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Should you get Venu Sports if you have cable or streaming?

By
The Venu Sports website on an iPad.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

I’ll admit — this is a bit of a silly question. And I felt a little silly when typing it. But given the state of the streaming industry (and to a lesser extent, those who write about it), I’m going to answer it point blank. Because there are those who write about Venu Sports as if it’s going to be yet another streaming service to which you’re going to have to subscribe if you want to watch the sports you want to watch.

Venu Sports is being written about as if it’s another Netflix, or Max, or Hulu, with exclusive content that you can’t get anywhere else.

Recommended Videos

And while it’s early days yet — as of this writing we don’t actually know when you’ll be able to sign up, though it will be in the immediate future — we already know the sort of events that are going to be on Venu Sports. And we know what Venu Sports costs.

So here’s the answer: No, Venu Sports isn’t going to be another one streaming service whose monthly fee you’ll need to add on to all the others, while you grumble about how you’re somehow paying more and working harder just to watch the things you want to watch. That’s not what this is.

As the executives themselves have said pretty plainly, Venu Sports is meant for someone who doesn’t have cable, or who doesn’t have a linear streaming service like YouTube TV or Hulu with Live TV. Toss Sling TV and Fubo into the mix, too. If you have any of those services, you’re already paying at least as much as Venu Sports’ monthly fee — and more likely almost double that, just because three of those four services are upward of $70 a month. And what’s more is that they all carry mostly the same sports-centric channels — the same channels you’re going to get with Venu Sports. So there’s almost no reason you’d ever want to have both. We’re talking channels like all the ESPNs. And TBS and TNT. And FS1 and FS2. And that’s just for starters.

If you already have cable or streaming, you almost certainly shouldn’t be paying for Venu Sports.

There is a little bit of a caveat to that, however. And this is the part where you’re going to have to do a little homework, and maybe some math. Because Venu Sports also will have events that are available on other standalone streaming services — namely Max and ESPN+. (Though Venu won’t have all of the ESPN+ listings.) If you have one or both of those services, you’ll want to figure that into your equation. Do you need to also pay for Venu if you have, say, the Disney Bundle, which includes ESPN+? Maybe not. Do you need to also pay for Venu if you also have Max? Perhaps you do not. And you almost certainly won’t need Venu if you already have both ESPN+ and Max. (And we haven’t even mentioned that ESPN will be available as a standalone service sometime in 2025.)

So on one hand, yes, Venu Sports is yet another streaming service that’s out there and (soon) available to take your hard-earned dollars every month. But unlike most every other streaming service, Venu Sports is going to be more of an option than a necessity.

Even if folks aren’t talking about it as if that’s the case.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
Android users finally get YouTube TV parity with iPhone
YouTube TV multiview options on an Android phone.

YouTube TV is the biggest live-streaming service in the U.S., and multiview — the ability to watch more than one thing at a time — is a big reason why. And after having spent a couple months on iPhones and iPads, it's now finally available on Android phones and tablets.

You don't have to do anything more than make sure your app is updated. The feature itself is included in the monthly subscription and doesn't cost any extra.

Read more
The Disney/Fox/Warner Bros. Discovery sports streamer is called … Venu
The Venu Sports logo mark.

It finally has a name. The upcoming "Super Sports Streaming Service," as we'd taken to calling it, that combines the rights of Disney (which means ESPN), Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery shall be known as Venu Sports. (Try pronouncing it like "venue" and it'll make sense.)

There's still no word of when, precisely, it will launch, or what it will cost.

Read more
Fubo: channels, price, plans, packages, and add-ons
Fubo splash screen on a TV.

If your household is all about sports, one of the best love TV streaming platforms you can invest in is Fubo (formerly Fubo TV). Home to numerous sports channels and related content, Fubo is also a great place to catch up with new movies and TV shows. You’ll even be able to record them, thanks to an integrated cloud DVR feature. And this is just scratching the surface of what the platform delivers. 

There’s still plenty to learn about Fubo though, so we’ve put together this guide to teach you everything you need to know about it; including pricing, device compatibility, and what some of the channels are you’ll be able to enjoy. There's also a decent handful of competitive platforms to choose from, including Hulu With Live TV and YouTube TV. 

Read more