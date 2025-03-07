 Skip to main content
Plex adds SNL, news, sports, and other NBC content to its free live TV channels

Plex icon seen on an Apple TV home screen interface.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Plex’s free, live TV service has added a huge collection of shows, sports, and news from NBCUniversal. There are now 31 NBC FAST channels (free, advertising-supported TV) NBC  channels on deck, including Saturday Night Live (SNL), Real Housewives, local NBC News channels, and NBC Sports Now.

Plex might be best known as a powerful media server that can organize and play all of your music and movies, but it’s also got a wide selection of live streaming channels that can be streamed for free without an account on any of the many devices that support Plex (or on the web via a browser).

Not all NBC content will be available in all regions. The following list currently applies just to viewers in the U.S.

Here’s the full NBCU content lineup:

Network Entertainment Channels

Bravo Real Housewives Vault: Revisit the iconic franchise The Real Housewives, following the lives of fabulous women sharing their very personal realities, drama, and over-the-top glitz and glamour.
E! Keeping Up With: Catch up and “keep up” with The Kardashians, plus popular spin-off series like Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami.
Bravo Vault: From Shahs of Sunset to Flipping Out, Bravo Vault immerses you in all the addictive content and drama you love with our rotating content library.
SNL Vault: See your favorite SNL characters, sketches, and hosts.
Oxygen True Crime Archives: A deep library of shows that ask the provocative questions, run exhaustive investigations, and look for ways where justice is always served.
Million Dollar Listing Vault: Dig Deep into the many seasons of Million Dollar Listing, from LA to NY, SF to Miami.
Top Chef Vault: Bravo’s Top Chef Vault features a rotating library of world-class chefs facing off in the ultimate culinary competition.

Sports Channels

NBC Sports NOW: NBC Sports NOW offers free daily sports talk, live events and highlights. Watch Dan Patrick, Mike Florio, Dan Le Batard, Matthew Berry, and Chris Simms cover the biggest stories.
GolfPass: GolfPass brings together thousands of lessons from the game’s best instructors, exclusive original series, GOLF Channel news and features, and much more.

National News Channels

Dateline 24/7: True crime stories, compelling mysteries, powerful documentaries, and in-depth investigation. All Dateline, all the time.
American Crimes: Explore the dark side of the American dream and life behind bars, featuring award-winning series American Greed and Lockup.

NBC Local News/Entertainment Channels

  • NBC 4 New York News
  • NBC 4 Los Angeles News
  • NBC 5 Chicago News
  • NBC 10 Philadelphia News
  • NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth News
  • NBC 10 Boston News
  • NBC 4 Washington News
  • NBC Bay Area News
  • NBC South Florida News
  • NBC 7 San Diego News
  • NBC Connecticut News
  • NBC LX Home: Interior design, transformations, home renovations, travel, adventure, and more.

Spanish Language Channels

Telemundo Al Día: Entertainment, news, sports, and reality tv content. Featuring Al Rojo Vivo, La Casa de los Famosos, Hoy Día, and more.
Telemundo Acción: Action series featuring El Señor de los Cielos, Señora Acero, and more.
Telemundo Romance: Romantic comedies and dramatic sagas.
Noticias Telemundo Ahora: 24/7 Spanish-language news channel featuring breaking news, live reports from major cities, and interviews.
Telemundo Noticias California: Breaking news, local topics, and weather in California.
Telemundo Noticias Texas: Breaking news, local topics, and weather in Texas.
Telemundo Noticias Florida: Breaking news, local topics, and weather in Florida.
Telemundo Noticias Noreste: Breaking news, local topics, and weather in the Northeast.

