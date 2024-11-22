 Skip to main content
Happy Holidays: You’re going to pay more for Sling TV in December

By
Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Just in time for the holidays, Sling TV has announced that it will be increasing its prices by $6 per month, starting on December 20, 2024. The new pricing affects Sling Orange, Sling Blue, and Sling Orange and Blue packages. Sling’s last countrywide price increase was in 2022, however, it increased its prices again for select markets in March 2023.

This latest price hike, which Sling TV attributes to the ever-rising cost of programming, brings the cost of Sling Orange to $46 per month, Sling Blue to $51 per month, and Sling Orange and Blue to $66 per month.

Sling says it’s not the only streaming service to raise its prices in 2024. “These increases are industrywide,” the company posted to a webpage detailing the new prices. “Despite this, Sling continues to be the most affordable option, with offerings more than $20 less per month versus other providers.”

It’s also worth noting that Sling TV hasn’t been standing still on features. The company recently began adding 4K streaming in select markets.

Price increases are seemingly unavoidable, but if this latest announcement is the straw that broke the camel’s back in terms of your TV budget, may we suggest taking a look at some Sling TV alternatives?

If you decide that one of these competitors looks like a better deal, here’s how to cancel your Sling TV subscription.

On the other hand, maybe it’s simply time to reevaluate your Sling TV package. Maybe you’d be better off with a different set of channels. Here’s a handy comparison of Sling Orange and Sling Blue to help you decide.

Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen is a contributing editor to Digital Trends' Audio/Video section, where he obsesses over the latest wireless…
