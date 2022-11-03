The best Sling TV alternatives

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Sling TV is the third-most popular live streaming service in the United States, with about 2.4 million subscribers as of October 2022. That number hasn’t fluctuated much for a number of years. But we do see thousands come and go as numbers are announced ever three months.

So it’s worth asking what else is out there. What are the best alternatives to Sling TV?

We’ll get to all that. But just one thing — none of the other services do things the same was as Sling. Most have just a single plan with a single slate of channels, and none does the sort of “skinny bundle” that you’ll find on Sling. That’s something execs count on, of course, even as Sling TV increases prices. It’s still a service that has a lot of the channels you’ll want for less money, even if the total number of channels isn’t as big as other options.

Let’s take a look at what else is available, then.

YouTube TV

The Good: More than 100 channels with a simple interface, free recording, and up to six profiles on a single account. Available on every platform. Lots of optional add-ons.

If you want anything in 4K, you’ll have to pony up more every month. The Plans: Currently $65 a month (plus tax), and that’s it.

YouTube TV is the biggest live service in the United States with more than 5 million subscribers, and there’s good reason for that. Several, really. First and most important is that its single plan has more than 100 channels, and they’re competitive with every other service out there. Then there’s the fact that it’s just easy to use. The channel guide is simple, recommendations tend to be relevant (as you’d expect from Google), and the unlimited recording is a breeze. You’ll also get your local broadcast affiliates.

If you set up a family group with Google, you’re able to have as many as six profiles attached to a single YouTube TV subscription. That’s good so that everyone has their own recordings and recommendations — and it’s a life-saver if you have kids.

Then there’s the ability to watch things in 4K. And by “things,” we mean some live sports — including the entire 2022 World Cup — as well as some on-demand shows and networks. It’ll cost you, though. The YouTube TV 4K Plus add-on is free for the first month, $10 a month after that, and then $20 a month after the first year. We’d really love to see that cost come down, and it’s really only worth it if you really want to watch some live sports in the best quality possible. (But once you see a game in 4K, there may be no going back.)

There’s an argument to be made that YouTube TV is the best live streaming service. There’s also an argument for our next entry.

Hulu With Live TV

The Good: A competitive slate of channels on its own, and even better considering you get ESPN+, Disney+ and the full Hulu on-demand along with it, for free.

The user interface is just OK. The Plans: $70 a month. (Remember that you get the full Disney Bundle for that price.) You can get rid of ads on the on-demand Hulu content if you pay $76 a month.

Hulu With Live TV is the second-most popular streaming service at 4 million subscribers. That’s thanks to a really good slate of channels — but also because a subscription actually gets you the full Disney Bundle. That’s Hulu With Live TV, Hulu’s on-demand library, ESPN+, and Disney+, all for close to the same price as any other live streaming service. That’s tough to beat.

What might give you pause is the list of channels. Check out our full look at Hulu With Live TV versus YouTube TV for more, but there’s some disparity between the two services in that regard. But otherwise you’re looking at a lot of linear channels, including your local broadcast affiliates.

Hulu With Live TV isn’t quite as easy to use as YouTube TV, however. And that’s unfortunate, because it’s still really good.

FuboTV

The Good: A competitive slate of channels at a competitive price, with lots of add-ons, particularly for sports. Plus some live sports in 4K, at no extra charge.

Also not as easy to use as other options, and recordings are capped at 1,000 hours. (Which is still a lot.) The Plans: Start at $70 a month for 134 channels. $100 a month gets you 231 channels, plus Showtime and more.

FuboTV is fourth in line in terms of live streaming services, with 1.22 million subscribers as of mid-2022. It’s scrappy, though, leaning heavily on live sports. So much so that it also was trying to get into the sports betting business, launching Fubo Gaming in two states. That venture was shut down in October 2022, however.

FuboTV also has a robust channel listing, starting at 134 channels for $70 a month. You can nearly double that at $100 a month — and that’s all before you take a look at the various optional add-ons, which includes some international sports that otherwise may be hard to find.

And FuboTV also still shows some live events in 4K resolution — from Fox, mostly. And while it’s no longer the only way to get live sports in 4K (it was, for a while, the sole source), it’s a great option to have, especially given that FuboTV doesn’t charge extra for the privilege.

The only real downsides here are the prices on the upper end. But it remains a strong option and one you should take a look at.

DirecTV Stream

The Good: Several plans with lots of channels from which to choose.

Several plans with lots of channels from which to choose. The Less-Good: Having changed hands (and names) several times didn’t help its subscriber numbers any, and you get fewer channels for your money.

Having changed hands (and names) several times didn’t help its subscriber numbers any, and you get fewer channels for your money. The Plans: $70 for 75+ channels; $90 for 105+ channels; $105 for 140+ channels; $150 for 150+ channels. (With discounts on the first five months.)

DirecTV Stream has had a weird history. We once knew it as DirecTV Now, and later as AT&T TV. Now it’s a standalone company and lives as DirecTV Stream. The new company doesn’t give subscription numbers, but AT&T last reported about 656,000 subs as of the end of 2020 — and that was part of a downward trend.

It’s not that there’s anything inherently wrong with DirecTV Stream. It has a good slate of channels, and four plans from which to choose. It has the options and add-ons you’d expect.

But it’s also more expensive on a per-channel basis. You’ll get a small price break on the first five months for all but the cheapest plan, but after that you’re paying more than any of the other options, and that’s going to make it less palatable for many. At least there’s a free trial, so you can take things for a test drive.

Philo

The Good: The least-expensive option. Unlimited recording.

No local broadcast affiliates. The Plans: One single plan at $25 a month.

If you’re the sort who doesn’t tend to channel-hop and has some specific things you like to watch on specific channels, definitely take a look at Philo. Because it only costs $25 a month. And if all you watch is a part of its 60-plus-channel lineup, you can save yourself a good bit of cash here.

The biggest down side is that the channel lineup is fairly limited. No ESPN, for example. Or cable news. (That’s maybe not a bad thing.) Also no local broadcast affiliates — so you’ll almost certainly want to rig up an over-the-air antenna to take care of it.

But, again, if what you watch is on one of its channels? You can’t beat $25 a month.

