Tribit’s upgraded StormBox Blast 2 speaker gets a power boost and karaoke

By
Tribit StormBox Blast 2 on a beach.
Tribit

Tribit, makers of some our favorite Bluetooth speakers, today announced the launch of the StormBox Blast 2, an upgraded version of the company’s popular rugged portable speaker that boasts a substantial 200 watts of output, improved dust and waterproof rating, and, most significantly, new dual karaoke inputs and features that nudge it into party speaker territory.

Making a significant leap in power from the StormBox Blast’s 90 watts of power, the Blast 2’s 200 watts (when connected to AC power, 180 watts on battery) comes by way of five newly designed drivers, including an 80-watt woofer, dual 45-watt midrange drivers, and two 15-watt tweeters.

The system is powered by what Tribit is calling two “advanced Ti amplifiers” that ensure “balanced and dynamic sound.” Additionally, like may other barrel-style Bluetooth speakers such as the Soundcore Boom 2 Plus and Skullcandy Barrel, the StormBox Blast 2 features passive bass radiators on each end that will undoubtedly provide even more low end.

Tribit StormBox Blast 2
Tribit

But where the Blast 2 deviates from those other boombox Bluetooth speakers is in the addition of karaoke features that make it more akin to party speakers like the JBL PartyBox Stage 320, albeit in a much more compact and less powerful package. The Blast 2 features two 1/4-inch microphone inputs for wired mics for singing duets with friends, but it also supports two Tribit wireless microphones, one of which comes with the Blast 2 at launch, but only while supplies last. Each microphone input gets its own volume control dials for balancing out the singing to the music, and there’s a reverb effect you can add to both.

The karaoke inputs on the back of the Tribit StormBox Blast 2.
Tribit

The Tribit StormBox Blast 2’s wireless connectivity comes by way of Bluetooth 5.4 for pairing phones, laptops, or whatever other Bluetooth sources you like for streaming Spotify, Apple Music, or other music streaming services. Or, you can go wired with its 3.5mm aux input on the back.

The Blast 2 is also significantly larger than is predecessor, measuring 18.7 by 7.6 by 10 inches and weighting a hefty 20 pounds (the Blast was only 12 pounds). And the larger size means a bigger impact of not only its volume, but with the lightshow the speaker offers. LED strips line either side of the speaker and can be controlled and customized with the Tribit app.

Although the Blast 2 has been upgraded from the old version’s IPX7 to a now dustproof IP67, Tribit didn’t really need to improve the Blast 2’s battery life, leaving it alone at its ample 30 hours per charge, which is tons for your pool parties or karaoke jams — although we’ll be curious to see how to battery fares during the latter.

The Tribit StormBox Blast 2 retails for $299, with an early bird offer from Tribit until October 27 that includes an $80 discount and that free wireless microphone.

