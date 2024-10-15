 Skip to main content
Beats x Kim collab reaches the new Beats Pill speaker

By
Kim Kardashian with the Kim x Beats collab for the Beats Pill speaker.
Beats

If what’s been missing from your life is a Kim Kardashian-endorsed Beats Pill speaker, your day has come. The third installment of the “Beats x Kim” collaboration brings new colors — two shades of gray — to the 2024 version of the venerable Bluetooth speaker, which keeps the same $150 price.

The previous collaborations saw Beats x Kim versions of the Beats Studio Pro in August, and the Beats Fit Pro a few years back.

“I’m excited to be back with my Beats family and to bring two new colors to an iconic product,” Kardashian said in a press release. “Music is a big part of my everyday life, from morning gym sessions to creative brainstorms, and the Beats Pill makes it that much more beautiful.”

Kardashian branding or no, we were mighty impressed in our full Beats Pill review, finding it to be the best Bluetooth speaker you can get for under $200. Here’s a sample:

The fidelity of the new Pill is excellent for a speaker of this size. The bass, while not thunderous by any means, still has plenty of resonance and oomph. The highs and upper midranges are clear and precise, and the mids — while not as detailed as you’ll get on a bigger speaker — are as good (if not better) than I’ve heard on any other portable at this size and price.

Along with the excellent sound, the new Beats Pill features USB-C charging, Amplify Mode for pairing two Pills, and compatibility with Android and iOS.

The Kim x Beats version of the Beats Pill will be available starting at 10 a.m. ET on October 18 on Apple’s website, as well as at select Apple stories in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Austria, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, and Korea.

You’ll also be able to find it at Amazon in the U.S. and Canada; Amazon and John Lewis in the U.K.; Tmall, JD.com, Mono, and APR in China; and at JB Hi-Fi in Australia.

