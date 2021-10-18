Leaked Beats Fit Pro: Are they the new Powerbeats Pro?

It’s been several years since Beats launched its highly popular Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds aimed at athletes and workout aficionados, so we can’t help but wonder: Are the teased Beats Fit Pro outed by 9to5mac the replacement for the aging Powerbeats Pro, or an entirely new line of workout-friendly earbuds? Here’s what we know so far.

As reported by 9to5mac, the as-yet-unannounced Beats earbuds depicted in these photos are the Beats Fit Pro. They’ll be revealed during the week of November 1, with shipments scheduled to start within a few days of the announcement. They bear a strong resemblance to the Beats Studio Buds, the company’s first set of active noise-canceling (ANC) true wireless earbuds. But with the addition of the integrated wingtips, they’re clearly designed to offer a much more secure fit than the Studio Buds.

Like the Studio Buds, it’s expected that the Fit Pro will have both ANC and transparency modes, something the Powerbeats Pro notably lacked. They’ll also grab a feature from Apple’s AirPods Pro and AirPods 3: Adaptive EQ, which adjusts the sound signature automatically based on your listening environment and the fit of the earbuds. Like other Beats products, they’ll come in a variety of colors.

The leak claims that you’ll get six hours of battery life with ANC or transparency mode turned on, or seven hours with just Adaptive EQ. When you factor in the charging case’s capacity, the Beats Fit Pro should get 27 to 30 hours of total battery life. That’s not quite as mighty as the Powerbeats Pro’s nine hours per charge, but it is moderately better than the Powerbeats’ total time of 24 hours. Speaking of the case, it’s unknown whether it will offer wireless charging. If it does, it will be the first Beats product to do so.

As with most Beats products, the Fit Pro are expected to be Class 1 Bluetooth devices, which should mean excellent wireless range. The report also notes they’ll have a built-in accelerometer to “identify and reduce external noise when using the microphones.” If they use Apple’s H1 chip as reported — which, curiously, the Studio Buds don’t — they should be able to support hands-free access to Siri, too.

The Beats Studio Buds were the first Beats products to get a truly Android-friendly implementation and this will apparently continue with the Beast Fit Pro: Quick pairing, battery levels, and custom controls will all be offered via an Android-specific Beats app.

There’s no word yet on price, but given that Beats reportedly plans to keep the older Powerbeats Pro in the lineup, we’re guessing the Fit Pro will land between the $150 Studio Buds and the $249 Powerbeats Pro — $200 seems like a safe bet.

