What should it cost to buy a set of wireless noise-canceling earbuds with in-demand features like wireless charging, hi-res audio, and Bluetooth Multipoint? According to Earfun, the answer is $80 — the price of its Earfun Free Pro 3. You can buy them starting October 30 on Amazon.

As the latest generation of Earfun’s Free Pro model, the Free Pro 3 goes all-in on new features while retaining the ultra-compact shape and style that sets the Free Pro apart from larger earbuds. The headlining feature for some Android users is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Sound compatibility, which brings hi-res audio support via the aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec and higher-quality voice transmission thanks to aptX Voice.

Earfun says its active noise cancellation (ANC) mode will decrease unwanted sounds by up to 43 decibels with an available anti-wind noise mode. there’s also a transparency mode for hearing external sounds when you need to.

The tiny charging case can be charged wirelessly, and the Free Pro 3 have some decent claimed battery life numbers: up to six hours per charge and 27 total hours when you include the case’s capacity. That’s with ANC turned on. When you turn it off, those number rise to 7.5 and 33 hours, respectively.

Bluetooth Multipoint lets you keep the earbuds connected to two devices simultaneously, and an optional game mode will reduce latency down to about 55 milliseconds, according to Earfun.

With an IPX5 rating for water resistance, the Free Pro 3 should be capable of handling any amount of sweat and rain you care to throw at them, and the Earfun companion app gives you access to a variety of customizations like EQ and being able to change what the touch gestures control.

The Earfun Free Pro 3 go up against some other excellent wireless earbuds in the $80 to $100 price range including the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE, Soundcore Space A40, Soundcore Liberty 4 NC, and Jabra Elite 4.

