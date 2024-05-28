 Skip to main content
LG’s Tone Free T80 wireless earbuds come with head tracking — and a free portable speaker

LG has added to its growing Tone Free wireless earbuds line with the new T80 earbuds, which boast an upgraded design and Dolby Atmos support with Dolby Head Tracking. Plus, LG is throwing in a free portable Bluetooth speaker for a limited time.

The LG Tone Free 180 true wireless earbuds, available for $199, offer “vibrant bass and enhanced mid- and high-range frequencies,” according to the company. Crafted with a reinforced graphene speaker driver that LG says helps reduce vibrations to improve sound, they are compatible with Dolby Atmos content played through a wirelessly connected device. They also feature Dolby Head Tracking so the audio, like a music playlist, podcast, movie, or video game, follows you as you move your head, always remaining front and center. Just make sure to turn Dolby Head Tracking and the audio virtualizer on in the companion LG Tone Free app.

Additionally, you’ll get Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with the ability to adjust sound accordingly based on your setting. (Think from when you’re on a plane or subway train, or running on a trail or navigating a busy city street.) There’s a four-mic system to optimize ambient sound modes so even if you’re on a busy street, you can take a call and still hear the person clearly. Answer a call without distracting others in a crowded place, like a student center, by using Whisper Mode, which allows you to discreetly engage in conversations by speaking softly into the mic of just the right earbud. Conversely, there’s also Conversation Mode for enhancing vocal clarity.

Designed for all-day wear, the medical-grade ear gels allow for a comfortable fit while the IPX4 water-resistant rating means the buds are protected against splashes of water. Users can confidently wear them for a morning run in the rain or while sweating it out at the gym. They last for up to 36 hours per charge using the included charging case, or nine hours per charge of the buds (with ANC off).

Leverage the handy Tone Free app and widget to seamlessly switch among third-party music apps, get help locating lost earbuds, and connect up to five source devices, from a smartphone to a tablet, TV, laptop, and more.

And what about that free portable Bluetooth speaker? Through June 16, 2024, LG is offering a free LG XBOOM Go XG5QGR portable Bluetooth speaker ($130 value) with the purchase of a pair of T80 earbuds. This handy little speaker can pop into your bag or backpack to take the beach or park, or use in the backyard. It is IP67 dust- and water-resistant, has an 18-hour battery life, and funky flashing LED lights that sync to the beat of the music.

It’s worth noting that the T80s aren’t the first wireless earbuds in the Tone Free line to feature Dolby technology. LG launched the Tone Free T90Q two years age that look eerily like the Apple AirPods Pro. In our review, we found that while the sound might be a bit too processed for some, they were comfortable, sounded great, offered great call quality, effective head-tracking and ANC, and were overall impressive. If these new earbuds live up to their older sibling, they could be a great option for commuters, active individuals, students, and others. Given the competitive price, they’re a promising new addition to the line.

