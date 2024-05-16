LG’s new Tone Free T90S are the latest wireless earbuds from the Korean juggernaut, and they pick up right where 2022’s Tone Free T90Q left off. In other words, they maintain the T90Q’s massive set of features and then layer on some new tricks, like hi-res Dolby audio and a new driver made from pure graphene. The T90S are set to be released later in May, however, LG hasn’t announced pricing yet. Given that the T90Q debuted at $230, it’s a good bet the T90S will be in the same neighborhood.

So what is “pure graphene” and why should we care if our earbuds have drivers made out of it? Most graphene drivers are simply coated in the super material, according to LG’s press release. “The use of pure graphene in LG’s latest earbuds reduces vibrations and allows users to revel in well-balanced and precise sound, with powerful bass and enhanced mid- and high-range frequencies.” Translation: LG feels the T90S will sound better thanks to pure graphene.

Changes have also been made to the earbuds’ ergonomics with a new shape and a much larger touch area, one of the few things that I felt the T90Q could have done better. “Extensive research on the human ear has been conducted to determine how to fit the earbuds securely while applying the least amount of pressure.”

LG’s partnership with Dolby Labs has led to a new version of the spatial sound processing with available head tracking. It now supports up to 24-bit/96kHz audio, though I confess that I thought the T90Q already did that. A new Dolby Atmos Optimizer has also been added in the LG app, with optimized surround sound based on three adjustable levels.

The Tone Free T90S’ charging case has also been given a new shape, one that’s much closer to models from Jabra and Sony, instead of the circular design of the previous generation. However, LG has kept the case’s two best features: the UV light and the ability to turn the case into a Bluetooth transmitter for when you can’t connect the earbuds directly to your chosen audio source (like when you’re on a plane).

And if you’re in a very busy spot, and voice pickup isn’t ideal, you can remove one earbud and hold it directly in front of your mouth for better voice fidelity.

