 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Jabra’s next-gen Elite earbuds can go wired or wireless

By
Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 and Elite 8 Active Gen 2.
Jabra

It’s only been one year since they were released, but Jabra has already updated its Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active wireless earbuds with a new charging case that can double as a wireless transmitter. Simply plug the case into an analog audio source, like an aircraft’s entertainment system or a workout machine, using the included cable, and the case will send that audio to the earbuds using the latest Bluetooth LE Audio standard.

Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 connected to an airplane seatback entertainment system.
Jabra

Jabra says it has also made meaningful improvements to spatial audio quality, call quality, and noise canceling. Unfortunately, these new features come with higher prices. Both the Elite 10 Gen 2 and Elite 8 Active Gen 2 sell for $30 more than their predecessors: $279 and $229 respectively, versus $249 and $199 for the Gen 1 products. They’ll be available for purchase by mid-June, with navy, black, coral, and olive color options on the Elite 8 Active Gen 2, and titanium black, gloss black, cocoa, denim, and soft white colors for the Elite 10 Gen 2.

Recommended Videos

Jabra says it has no current plans to discontinue the Gen 1 products and will sell them alongside the new Gen 2 versions for the foreseeable future.

Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 connected to a treadmill.
Jabra

While using a charging case as a transmitter isn’t a new idea — Bowers & Wilkins did this on the Pi7 and LG did it on the Tone Free T90Q — the incorporation of LE Audio is a first. LE Audio boasts much lower latency than previous Bluetooth versions, which could make the new Elite earbuds a better choice for gamers who rely on low lag in fast-paced games. It should also help with issues around dialogue sync.

Related

The included cable serves a triple purpose: charging (in addition to wireless charging), digital audio via USB-C, and analog audio via the USB-C to 3.5mm adapter, which is attached to the cable with a small lanyard.

Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 in multiple colors.
Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 in multiple colors Jabra

Jabra says that it has made strides in the sound quality of its spatial audio system, claiming that in blind tests, 95% of its respondents preferred the spatial sound of the Gen 2 products. I’m glad that’s an area that Jabra has chosen to focus on — in my review of the Elite 10, I noted that the earbuds’ spatial audio performance was somewhat underwhelming.

Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 in multiple colors.
Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 in multiple colors Jabra

The Elite 10’s call quality also appeared to be a step back from the company’s Elite 7 Pro, and Jabra says it has made changes to correct this on the Gen 2 model: “The microphones distinguish which sounds are background noise and prioritize the spoken voice,” a press release notes. “Effective noise-reduction algorithms are automatically switched on to provide a clear call performance depending on the activity or location, ensuring high speech clarity.”

In terms of active noise cancellation and transparency, the company claims that the Gen 2 models offer performance that is twice as effective as the previous models.

Other than these changes, much remains the same. Both models sport the same size, shape, and materials as their predecessors, and things like battery life per charge, total battery life, and ruggedness are also on par with the Gen 1 models: 8 hours/32 hours/IP68 for the Elite 8 Active Gen 2 and 6 hours/27 hours/IP57 for the Elite 10 Gen 2.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like spatial…
Both of Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds II can now be used independently
Close-up of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II.

Bose is pushing out a software update that will grant users of its QuietComfort Earbuds II (QCE II) the ability to use either earbud independently. At launch, only the right earbud could be used on its own. To get the new software, you'll need to open the Bose Music app and connect the QCE II to your phone. If you don't see a notification to perform the update, check back later in the day as Bose says the updates will be going out on a rolling basis starting February 16.

Once the update is complete, you'll be able to use either just the left or right earbud for listening to content and taking or making calls. You'll also be able to seamlessly switch between your earbuds and if one earbud runs out of battery life or disconnects from Bluetooth, you can continue listening with the other earbud without interruption, according to Bose.

Read more
Bowers & Wilkins’ wireless earbuds get better battery life and longer range
Bowers & Wilkins Pi5 S2.

Bowers & Wilkins (B&W) has released new versions of its two models of noise-canceling earbuds: the Pi5 S2 ($299) and Pi7 S2 ($399). They're available starting January 25 and feature small but welcome improvements to their predecessors, the PI5 and PI7, which launched in 2021. The company says both new models have improved battery life and better Bluetooth connectivity.

The earbuds now come in new color options. The Pi7 S2 are available in Satin Black, Canvas White, and Midnight Blue. The Pi5 S2, which has seen a $50 price increase from the PI5, come in three new color options at launch: Cloud Gray, Storm Gray, and Spring Lilac, with a fourth color -- Sage Green -- coming later this spring.

Read more
HP and Poly challenge Jabra at CES 2023 with Voyager Free 60 hybrid earbuds
Poly Voyager Free 60+ wireless earbuds.

Recently acquired by HP in 2022, Poly has come to CES 2023 with its first wireless earbuds, the Voyager Free 60 and Voyager Free 60+, which go head-to-head with Jabra's Evolve 2 Buds. Both products are aimed at folks who want earbuds they can use for work and play and feature a dedicated USB Bluetooth adapter that can be used to integrate the earbuds with popular messaging and conferencing apps like Teams or Zoom.

The Poly Voyager Free 60 earbuds are expected to be available in March, starting at $299, while the Poly Voyager Free 60+ will be $350.

Read more