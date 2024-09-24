 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Marshall updates its Monitor headphones with a little help from Billie Joe Armstrong

By
Marshall Monitor III ANC worn by Billie Joe Armstrong.
Marshall

Marshall has updated its Monitor ANC wireless headphones, which are now in their third generation. The new cans keep the same overall design as previous Monitor ANC models, but now include Marshall’s Soundstage spatial audio technology and a much bigger battery for up to 100 hours of playtime. You can buy the Monitor III ANC for $349 — a $30 increase over the previous model — starting September 24.

Marshall Monitor III ANC.
Marshall

Recommended Videos

To highlight the launch of the new model, Marshall has partnered with Green Day frontman and guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong, who’s a longtime user of Marshall’s guitar amps. Marshall says that the Monitor III ANC inject “some desperately needed rock ‘n’ roll into the monotonous world of noise-canceling headphones,” while Armstrong provides a slightly more punk perspective: “What better way to flip off the world than to put your headphones on so it’s just you and the music?”

Marshall Monitor III ANC.
Marshall

The Monitor III ANC have received several external and internal updates, according to Marshall. The headband has been “completely reimagined” for better comfort, there’s a new Adaptive Loudness feature that adjusts the sound based on your environment, and the company claims it has revised the acoustic design for improvements in sound, ANC, transparency, and voice calls.

Related

The Monitor II ANC were no slouch on battery life with 30 hours of ANC (active noise cancellation) playtime and up to 45 hours without ANC, but the Monitor III ANC more than doubles these numbers. Marshall says the new cans will get an enormous 70 hours of wireless ANC playtime and 100 hours without.

The headphones are able to fold up into a very compact shape, and Marshall has introduced a new feature on its customizable multifunction M-button: the ability to navigate EQ settings, Spotify, and voice assistants.

They’re also compatible with Bluetooth LE Audio and Auracast, which will let you listen to shared audio from compatible devices (like Marshall’s newest speakers), as well as tune in to publicly available Auracast broadcasts as they become available.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like spatial…
Prime Day madness: Wireless ANC headphones for $40
QCY H3 ANC headphones.

QCY is a company that few folks have heard of, despite the fact that it's the China-based manufacturer that assembles many wireless headphones from brands you likely have heard of. You'll find lots of QCY products on Amazon at rock-bottom prices, and I confess, this made me deeply skeptical about their quality. Still, when QCY reached out and asked if I'd like to try out its H3 ANC wireless headphones (which sell for $50), my curiosity got the better of me.

I've only had them for a few days, so it's too early for a full review, but I'm already stunned by how much these ultra-affordable wireless cans get right. They're lightweight, and very comfortable to wear for long periods. The battery lasts for a claimed 60 hours, and so far, that seems to be true. The noise-canceling and transparency modes won't make Sony or Apple owners jealous, but they do their jobs well enough. And while their sound quality is not as good as say, the Sennheiser Accentum Wireless ($180), they sound far better than their price suggests. Solid bass response combined with clear highs let me genuinely enjoy listening with these cans.

Read more
This crazy Sennheiser headphones Prime Day deal is an Amazon exclusive
Sennheiser Accentum Wireless SE.

Sennheiser has just released a new version of its Accentum Wireless headphones, which it calls the Accentum Wireless SE. The two models are essentially identical save for two things: The SE has copper-colored accents, and it comes packaged with Sennheiser's BTD 600 aptX Adaptive USB dongle. Ordinarily, the SE is priced at $200, putting it more or less between the Accentum Wireless ($180) and the Accentum Plus Wireless ($230). However, during Amazon's Prime Day sale, the SE bundle is just $125 -- a 38% discount on a set of wireless headphones that were already a great value even at their regular price.

I was deeply impressed by the Accentum Wireless when I reviewed them earlier in 2024. The combination of their design, sound quality, comfort, and price helped them stand out from the sea of wireless headphones you can buy at similar prices. The Accentum Wireless SE preserve all of these qualities (plus they add that hit of copper color) and then throw in a USB Bluetooth dongle, making them an even better value. In fact, at their Prime Day discount, they're even less expensive than the sale price on the regular Accentum Wireless.

Read more
Cambridge Audio’s first wireless headphones boast AB amplification, long battery life
Cambridge Audio Melomania P100 wireless headphones.

Cambridge Audio is no stranger to the audiophile world or its denizens, who like to obsess over sound quality. So it's no surprise that the company's first set of wireless headphones -- the Melomania P100 -- have a bunch of features aimed squarely at this market. You can buy the new noise-canceling cans for $279 in either black or white starting in July at both cambridgeaudio.com and Amazon.

Design-wise, the P100 may share many design traits with other flagship headphones -- the aluminum and plastic materials are especially reminiscent of Bose's recently released QuietComfort Ultra Headphones -- but under the surface lurks an unusual feature: The company has equipped the P100 with AB amplification, typically reserved for dedicated hi-fi components. It's the same audiophile-grade technology that Cambridge Audio used in its Melomania M100 wireless earbuds.

Read more