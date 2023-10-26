 Skip to main content
B&O’s latest speaker is a love letter to aluminum

Simon Cohen
By
Bang & Olufsen Beosound A5 in Spaced Aluminium.
Bang & Olufsen

Bang & Olufsen (B&O) has released a new version of its picnic basket-shaped Beosound A5 Bluetooth speaker that’s wrapped entirely in aluminum. The company calls the new look Spaced Aluminium and says that you can swap the speaker’s cover with two other available finishes — Nordic Weave and Dark Oak. The Spaced Aluminium version is available for $1,399 starting October 26 from bang-olufsen.com and select retailers.

What’s intriguing about the Spaced Aluminium’s design is the way it uses an array of 3,500 individual aluminum discs to form the speaker grille.

“We have worked with different circular patterns across our speaker grille designs for many years,” said Michael Henriksson, B&O’s vice president of product marketing. “It has become a signature, but this is a brand-new style.”

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A5 in three finishes.
Bang & Olufsen

Normally, when B&O creates grilles with circular patterns, the circles are the cutouts — the part of the grille that’s acoustically transparent. On the Spaced Aluminium cover, it’s the opposite. Two layers of aluminum are used to give the illusion that the discs are floating and sound is channeled through the spaces between the discs.

B&O is no stranger to aluminum. We saw what it can do with the material when we reviewed the company’s Beosound Stage soundbar. “We’ve got a rich history in aluminium,” Henriksson said, “and we’re intrigued by our past. Aluminium is a timeless material that ages gracefully and reflects our values for creating products that last.”

Other than the visually and materially different cover, the new Beosound A5 variant is identical to the speaker B&O launched earlier in 2023. It has 280 watts of power, IP65 water and dust protection, a rechargeable battery that provides 12 hours of playtime, both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for wireless speaker connectivity, and a handy wireless charger built into the top surface.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A5 in Spaced Aluminium, with an iPhone charging wirelessly on its top surface.
Bang & Olufsen

Along with the new Spaced Aluminium model, B&O says it’s adding two new features to the Beosound A5. Starting in November, you’ll be able to automatically stereo-pair two A5s that are physically close to one another — a welcome addition given that the Beosound A5 is a mono speaker when used alone.

Then, in 2024, the company says it will release a feature called Fluid Sweet Spot. If you have an iPhone 11 or newer and a stereo-paired set of Beosound A5s, Fluid Sweet Spot can alter the sound output of the two speakers such that it’s optimized for your listening position (as determined by your iPhone). The same feature was first announced in September when B&O debuted its Beolab 8 speaker, though at the time, the company hadn’t landed on the Fluid Sweet Spot name.

Pantheone’s Obsidian smart speaker puts Alexa in a sharp new body
Pantheone Obsidian in white being held by a woman.

Looking for a smart speaker that doesn't look like a smart speaker? Look no further than Pantheone Audio's Obsidian. The Australian company is no stranger to creating speakers that double as works of art. Its debut product, the $2,750 Pantheone I would look at home in a gallery, and the $1,399 Obsidian makes a similar statement, only on a smaller, portable scale.

For its smarts, the Obsidian (which comes in black or white) leans on Amazon Alexa, but it's also a well-featured wireless multiroom speaker that can connect via Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, or Bluetooth, plus it has a 3.5mm analog audio input for sources like turntables. In addition to an on/off switch, there are illuminated front touch controls for Alexa, playback, and volume.

Read more
This tiny Ikea waterproof Bluetooth speaker is just $15
Ikea Vappeby Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker in black.

Ikea is well known for selling attractively designed products at reasonable prices, but its latest Bluetooth speaker is priced so low that even Amazon might not be able to compete. The Vappeby waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker, as its name suggests, is tiny, waterproof, and surprisingly cheap at $15.

The tiny, silicone-wrapped speaker measures only three inches square and is just two inches thick. For reference, that's about as wide as an iPhone 14 in portrait mode. It comes with its own lanyard cord, which you could use to hang the Vappeby in a shower as Ikea shows in its photos, or you could simply use it as a wrist strap. It's available in three colors: yellow, black, or red, and if you buy two of them, they can be used as a stereo pair.

Read more
Bluetooth on Sonos’ new Era speakers isn’t what you think – it’s better
Sonos Era 300 close-up of Bluetooth button.

When Sonos recently debuted its two newest wireless speakers -- the Era 100 and Era 300 -- it broke with years of precedence by adding Bluetooth, a connection option that has never been offered on the company’s non-portable speakers. At the time, I thought Bluetooth on an Era speaker worked the same way as it does on the Sonos Move. I was wrong.

It turns out, the Era speakers use Bluetooth in tandem with their Wi-Fi connections, as opposed to the Move, which treats Bluetooth as a completely separate mode. That has some profound implications for what you can do with one of the new Era speakers within a Sonos system, as well as a few caveats about what you can’t do.

Read more