UE’s Epicboom is a powerful, portable, pool-proof speaker

Ultimate Ears (UE) has added another Bluetooth speaker to its portable family of Boom products: the $350 Epicboom, which hits ultimateears.com on September 6, and then additional retailers on September 22. Available in two color choices, The new speaker fills the size and power gap between the Megaboom 3 and the giant Hyperboom, while boasting impressive ruggedness.

Like the rest of the Boom family, the Epicboom is designed to offer 360-degree sound and the company says the speaker’s oval shape helps by offering a larger internal acoustic volume than the cylindrical design of the Boom 3 and Megaboom 3. It has two 1.5-inch active mid-high frequency transducers and a 4.6-inch woofer, which UE claims will deliver loud, bassy sound.

With an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, the Epicboom should be able to survive any beach party, including being submerged underwater (as long as you rinse off the saltwater afterward). Plus, it floats, making it a good pool companion too.

The speaker offers tap-to-pair via NFC if you’re using an Android 8.0 or higher phone, and the free UE Boom app for iOS and Android gives you several additional features. You can combine the Epicboom with any Boom, Megaboom, or Hyperboom speakers using the PartyUp option, adjust the speaker’s EQ presets (Signature, Bass Boost, Game/Cinema, Podcast/Vocal, and the new Deep Relaxation mode), manually adjust the sound with an equalizer, and choose Outdoor Boost mode for additional bass response when outside.

Speaking of EQ, you can choose to let the Epicboom do the heavy lifting. Using its onboard mics, the speaker’s adaptive EQ can constantly monitor surrounding conditions and choose the best settings automatically.

It looks like the Epicboom might be one of the more sustainable choices when it comes to portable speakers. UE says it’s made of 100% post-consumer recycled polyester fabric and 59% post-consumer recycled plastic, in addition to being packaged in fully recyclable material.

The one area where the Epicboom doesn’t quite outshine its Boom family siblings is its battery life. Rated at a claimed 17 hours, it can still get you through a full day, but it’s not as robust as the Megaboom 3 (20 hours) or the Hyperboom (24 hours).

