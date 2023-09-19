Tivoli Audio’s new tabletop radio isn’t a radio at all. The Model Two Digital ($449) works with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and has a sleek new design that can be positioned horizontally or vertically. It eliminates the Model One Digital‘s oversized dial and screen in favor of a much simpler, single knob that does triple duty as the control for power, source selection, and volume. It also lacks an AM or FM tuner, making it the first Tivoli Audio “Model” series tabletop product to lack a terrestrial radio feature. The Model Two Digital is available for preorder starting September 19 and is expected to ship in November.

Tivoli Audio says the Model Two Digital, which is available in three color combos (walnut/gold, white/silver, and black/black), will appeal to the person that loves streaming and isn’t concerned about a traditional FM/AM radio feature because they can access their favorite terrestrial stations via apps like TuneIn. This effectively makes the Model Two Digital a wireless speaker.

You can connect to the Model Two Digital from your phone or other devices via Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, or Chromecast, and it includes support for both Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect. Tivoli Audio claims the new diagonally oriented grille was partly inspired by COVID: the brushed metal ionized finish is easier to clean and disinfect when compared to the company’s previous products, which have typically used cloth-covered metal grilles over the speakers.

What hasn’t changed is the use of real wood veneers for the cabinets and the availability of a 3.5mm analog input on the rear of the speaker for connecting external devices like TVs or turntables.

Under that redesigned exterior sits a new set of drivers — a 3.5-inch full range driver and .75-inch tweeter — and though Tivoli Audio hasn’t provided specifics on the amplification, it says the Model Two Digital sounds louder than its predecessors.

