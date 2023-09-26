 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Tivoli Audio reimagines its SongBook as two retro-style boomboxes

Simon Cohen
By
Tivoli Audio SongBook in cream/brown.
Tivoli Audio SongBook in cream/brown Tivoli Audio

In 2004, Tivoli Audio sold a pint-sized portable AM/FM clock radio known as the SongBook. It was discontinued in 2010, but not forgotten: the 2.2-pound backpack-friendly radio has been reborn as two new Bluetooth-powered portablesthe SongBook and SongBook Max.

However, these behemoths look more like what you’d get if a mad scientist genetically modified the original SongBook with DNA from a 1980s boombox, parts from Tivoli Audio’s Model One Radio, and just a hint of Dieter Rams. Available in a cream/brown combo, as well as a deeply retro avocado shade of green, the new SongBook is $449 and the SongBook Max is $599. They can be preordered starting September 26, with shipping expected in November.

With integrated carry handles and IPX4 splash resistance, these Bluetooth 5.3 portables could make for great poolside pals, but don’t expect to want to carry them far — the SongBook weighs a hefty 6.7 pounds, while the Max is a shoulder-wrenching 11.5 pounds.

Related

The new SongBooks stick with Tivoli’s passion for mono sound. Despite the balanced sizes of the two main driver grilles, these aren’t stereo speakers. The SongBook uses a 3.5-inch full-range driver and a 3.5-inch woofer, each driven by a 40-watt amp. The SongBook Max has a 4-inch subwoofer, a 4-inch midrange driver, and a .75-inch tweeter powered by two 50-watt amps.

Both portables are designed to work as amps, which is an unusual feature — the 1/4-inch analog input on the front of the speakers can be toggled between line-in and amp modes, with the latter providing preamp functionality for turntables or even electric guitars. Another unusual feature is the three-band set of manual EQ sliders.

Recommended Videos

Inside the portables lies a lithium-ion rechargeable battery that’s rated for 10 hours of use. It charges via the USB-C port on the back of the speakers, and it’s compatible with USB-C PD charging at 5, 9, and 15 volts.

Tivoli Audio SongBook Max in green.
Tivoli Audio SongBook Max in green Tivoli Audio

Where the two models really differ (other than size, weight, and power) is the SongBook Max’s FM radio (and DAB+ radio if you live in a market that has this service). Despite the fact that the Max incorporates the same oversized tuning knob from Tivoli’s classic Model One Radio, it’s tied to a digital tuner. While not quite as satisfying as knowing you’re making tiny adjustments by hand, this does let the Max include five radio presets and a scan button on its top panel. You’ll also note that the Max has a stowaway extendable antenna on its back.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like…
How to log out of Netflix on a smart TV
Netflix on a TV screen showing on the Roku home screen.

When it comes to streaming platforms, Netflix is one of the best services out there. Not only does the pioneering service give you access to thousands of movies and TV shows, but many Netflix plans will allow you to tap into 4K HDR content, on top of giving you support for multiple screens and devices. Like a lot of streaming services though, once you're officially logged in, it may feel (or look) like you can never log out.

Whatever your reason may be, when it comes time to log out of your Netflix account on a smart TV or streaming device, this step-by-step guide will walk you through the process.

Read more
Ends tonight: Save $200 on this Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K TV
The Samsung Q70A 4K TV on a media console in a modern loft-style dwelling.

If you're looking for the best Samsung TV deals, this deal from Best Buy lets you grab this 55-inch Q70C  for just $800 rather than the usual $1,000. While that may still feel rather expensive, the Q70C is a great mid-to-high-end Samsung TV packed with many great features. That said, the deal is ending tonight, so if you like what you see, grab it before it expires.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Samsung Q70C QLED 4K TV
So, what makes the Q70C special? Well, for starters, it has a QLED panel that recreates colors very vividly without losing brightness, an issue that traditional LED panels tend to have. It's also helped a bit with its Dual-LED backlighting for extra brightness, so you can push the contrast and color reproduction pretty far. It also comes with Samsung's proprietary Quantum HDR, which is offset by the fact that it's missing HLG support, which most sports broadcasters use, so you'll be missing out on that front if you enjoy watching many sports.

Read more
Amazon just slashed the price of this 32-inch smart TV to $130
A family plays in a living room with an Amazon Fire TV on the wall.

While we tend to recommend Fire TVs from manufacturers such as TLC, we do sometimes come across a great deal on Amazon's TV, the Fire TV 2-series, and if you're looking for a great budget TV that's a the smaller size, this one's a great option. In fact, you can grab it from Amazon for just $130, rather than the usual $200, making it one of the best budget Amazon TV deals you'll likely find this weekend.

Why you should buy the 32-inch Amazon Fire TV 2-Series
While the Amazon 2-Series only runs at an HD resolution, which is 720p, it does impressively support both HDR10 and HLG, two pieces of tech we rarely see on TVs at this price point. In fact, the latter is what most broadcasters use, so if you're a big sports fan, the HLG will come in pretty handy for an overall better picture quality. It also comes with Dolby Digital Audio for better audio quality, and while we'd generally suggest grabbing one of these soundbar deals, even a budget one, it's a nice thing to have that won't increase the cost of setting up a whole new home theater.

Read more