Need some sound to power your summer getaways? Anker Soundcore’s $180 Motion Boom Plus might be just the ticket. It’s the upgraded (and more expensive) version of the $110 Motion Boom, and the portable Bluetooth speaker now has more power and can withstand dust and dirt. You’ll be able to buy it starting on May 30, 2022, on Amazon, soundcore.com or other retailers.

For the extra $70, the Motion Boom Plus sports an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, which means that, in addition to being fully immersible in water for up to 30 minutes, it should have no problem dealing with sand, something the Motion Boom wasn’t designed to handle. Despite it beefy size and power, it will float on the water’s surface. The oversized handle and included shoulder strap make it one of the most portable speakers in its class.

For sound, the Motion Boom Plus is equipped with two 3.5-inch woofers, with a combined 60 watts of power, while a set of 1-inch tweeters pump out the high frequencies with an additional 20 watts, for a total of 80 watts of power — twice as much as its predecessor. To channel that power to your liking, you can use the Soundcore app to adjust the speaker’s EQ, and it is equipped with a Bass Up bass-booster button to hear even more low-end thump. If you want to expand the party further, it’s also compatible with Soundcore’s PartyCast feature: Users can pair up to 100 compatible Soundcore PartyCast speakers together, including the Soundcore Flare 2, Rave PartyCast, Soundcore 3, or Trance Go.

Despite possessing a larger battery than its predecessor, the Motion Boom Plus actually has a slightly shorter battery life at just 20 hours, as compared to 24 hours for the Motion Boom. Still, that should be enough for a full day of tunes, or even a full weekend as long as you’re not running the speaker continuously. Somewhat surprisingly for a speaker with a 13,400mAh internal battery, there’s no option to use that battery to charge your other devices.

