 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Sonos Move 2: Sonos’ biggest portable speaker gets a big update

Simon Cohen
By
Sonos Move 2 in olive.
Sonos

Sonos has unveiled the latest version of its Move portable smart speaker — the Move 2. It looks nearly identical to the original Sonos Move, yet contains several updates that bring it in line with the company’s recently released Era 100 and Era 300 speakers. The Move 2 has been priced at $449, a $50 increase over the previous model, and will be available starting September 20, 2023, in a wide selection of countries. The Move 2 replaces the first-gen speaker, though Sonos will continue to sell the original Move while inventory remains, so you may want to keep an eye open for some deep discounts.

Sonos Move 2 in white, sitting on charging base.
Sonos

At a distance, you can’t tell the Move and Move 2 apart, well, unless the Move 2 shows up in its new color option — olive. The Move 2 is a hair bigger, but it still weighs the same 6.61 pounds. Sonos has kept the same rubberized no-slip base as well as the integrated carry handle on the back. As with the original, the Move 2 is built for the outdoors with an IP56 rating for dust and water resistance.

Sonos Move 2 back panel.
Sonos

However, if you look closer, some of the updates become visible. The Sonos logo is now color-matched to the grille. The top surface now has the same touch controls as the Era 100, with a dedicated volume slider. Around the back, there’s a physical switch for shutting off the built-in microphones, and the button that used to switch the speaker between Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modes is now just a Bluetooth on/off switch because the Move 2 can use Wi-Fi (up to Wi-Fi 6) and Bluetooth 5.0 simultaneously.

Related
Sonos Move 2 in black, white, and olive.
Sonos

Under the exterior, there are now two angled tweeters plus a midwoofer — the same arrangement as the Era 100 — which gives the Move 2 the ability to produce stereo sound on its own. As with all Sonos products, you can create a stereo pair when using two Move 2 speakers and you’re connected to Wi-Fi.

Recommended Videos

One of the Move’s best features — automatic Trueplay — is still on tap for the Move 2, letting the speaker recalibrate itself every time you change its location.

Sonos Move 2 charging base and adapter.
Sonos

Sonos has kept the clever user-replaceable battery design, but it has upped the battery’s capacity significantly: from up to 11 hours of playback to up to 24 hours. This increase also brings along the ability to charge external devices via the speaker’s USB-C port. While the Move 2 doesn’t have a visual battery life indicator, you can use Sonos Voice Control to ask, “Hey Sonos, how much battery do I have left?”

The USB-C port can be used to charge the speaker directly with a USB-C PD charger when not using the included wireless charging base. Speaking of the base, it’s also received a redesign. The AC adapter is now a separate part with a USB-C port and it connects to the base via a USB-C cable. As a bonus, it’s backward compatible with the original Move.

Sonos Move 2 top panel.
Sonos

The Move 2’s USB-C port can also expand its capabilities, just like the new Era speakers. Using optional adapters, you can connect an analog source like a turntable, or a wired network connection to your router, something the original Move can’t do.

Overall, the Move 2 represents a nice upgrade over the original Move, but there’s one small thing Move owners will need to consider: As with the Era Series, the Move 2 isn’t currently compatible with Google Assistant. You’ll be able to run Amazon Alexa and Sonos Voice Control simultaneously, but Google’s AI is AWOL, and Sonos hasn’t said when that will change.

Editors' Recommendations

Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like…
B&O’s picnic basket speaker pumps out 280 watts of power while it charges your phone
Bang & Olufsen Beosound A5 in natural aluminum/light oak.

No, the iconic Danish audio company Bang & Olufsen (B&O) does not refer to its new Beosound A5 portable speaker as a picnic basket, but one look at the photos and the comparison becomes unavoidable. Still, picnic basket looks or not, the A5 packs an impressive array of design and technology, which given its starting price of $1,049, you'd hope would be the case. You can buy the Beosound A5 starting April 27 in stores and online at bang-olufsen.com.

B&O says the A5, which comes in two colors (natural aluminum/light oak and black aluminum/dark oak), is the result of a collaboration with the Danish-Italian design team, GamFratesi. It's got an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, and most of the parts -- including the exterior grilles and the handle -- can be easily replaced or swapped out. As part of B&O's Mozart family of products, even the A5's communication module can be upgraded over time.

Read more
Sonos could soon be the soundtrack for your next shopping trip
Store manager using Sonos Pro to control a local speaker.

Sonos has announced Sonos Pro, a new way for companies with multiple locations to manage all of their Sonos wireless speakers from a central, web-based command center. The software-as-a-service (SaaS) product has subscription pricing: each location you want to control costs $35 per month. It's a U.S.-only service for now, with additional markets planned for the future.

The system is flexible, letting companies decide how much control over individual locations should be in the hands of their employees -- all the way from full control to no control at all. The days of your local Kroger running its own quirky playlist could be over if that sort of thing goes against the brand's standards for its in-store experience. Or, companies could decide that a local flavor is exactly what they want to promote and give their store managers a big influence on the music their customers hear.

Read more
Sonos’ new search feature needs work
An iPhone 14 displaying the Sonos app search feature, sitting in front of a Sonos Roam speaker.

Shortly after Sonos showed off its new wireless speakers -- the Era 100 and Era 300 -- the company quietly released a new version of the search feature that’s built into the Sonos app. Sonos says the new version (which is slowly rolling out) is a better overall search experience. And yet, it's a big departure from its normal search, which is now called "classic search," and I think it’s still very much a work in progress.

Sonos says that for now, the classic search isn't going away. But come April 25, everyone will have access to the new search. Here's what you can expect when you use it.
A service-first, service-only approach

Read more