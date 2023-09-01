 Skip to main content
Sonos Move smart speaker just got a big discount

Jennifer Allen
Sonos Move on a rocky surface.
Labor Day sales are the ideal time to save big on cool tech like excellent Bluetooth speakers. That’s clearly what Best Buy is thinking as it’s cut the price of the Sonos Move Bluetooth speaker by $101 bringing it down to $299 from $400. It’s a great speaker for any home as you can always expect from Sonos, and we’re here to tell you why this is one of the Bluetooth speaker deals you should really be paying attention to. Take a look below before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Sonos Move

One of the best Bluetooth speakers around, the Sonos Move Bluetooth speaker is great for all kinds of situations. It offers perfect sound for the outdoors with surprisingly deep bass, a wide soundscape, and automatic Trueplay tuning that’s capable of balancing the sound automatically wherever you are and whatever you’re listening to. Robustly designed, it has an IP56 rating so it can handle humidity, rain, snow, dust, and even salt spray.

It also has up to 10 hours of battery life so it’ll keep you entertained throughout the day. Its two class-D digital amplifiers sound great thanks to being perfectly tuned to match the speaker drivers. There’s also a downward-firing tweeter for a crisp and clear high-frequency response. The Sonos Move Bluetooth speaker pairs up with all your devices and can be connected to other Sonos speakers back home.

For ease of use, there’s built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice controls, plus there’s Apple AirPlay 2 support. The top panel has capacitive touch controls for all your key commands for when you prefer to touch buttons. Ultimately, however you control the Sonos Move Bluetooth speaker, you’re mostly going to be wowed by how great it all sounds. Rich, deep bass and faithful mid-range vocal frequencies ensure whatever you’re listening to will sound so much better than through an average Bluetooth speaker.

If all this sounds exciting, the Sonos Move Bluetooth speaker is available now at Best Buy for $299 so you’re saving $101 off the regular price of $400. A great price for a speaker that can do pretty much anything you could want from it, it’s the ideal entry point to the Sonos world. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

