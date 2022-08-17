 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. News

UE refreshes its Wonderboom waterproof speaker with longer battery life, new colors

Simon Cohen
By

Ultimate Ears (UE) has just dropped a new version of its popular Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker, and while not much has changed, you know the old saying: if it ain’t broke …

The Wonderboom 3 keeps the $100 price intact, along with= size, shape, and its iconic, oversized volume buttons. It also keeps all of the other features that havemade it such a handy companion for the pool, beach, or patio, like its 360-degree sound pattern, IP67 water and dust resistance, and its ability to bob like a cork if you chuck it in the water.

You can still stream music to two Wonderboom 3 speakers simultaneously, and there’s also a stereo-pairing mode for a true left-right speaker experience. Somewhat surprisingly, UE has even chosen to keep the MicroUSB charging port instead of adopting the newer and almost ubiquitous USB-C connection.

UE Wonderboom 3 seen hanging next to lanterns.
Ultimate Ears

So what’s changed? The third=generation model gets longer battery life (14 hours versus 13 hours on the Wonderboom 2) and longer Bluetooth range (141 feet versus 98 feet), plus it’s available in four new colors: Hyper Pink, Performance Blue, Active Black, and Joyous Brights. UE has also taken a step toward making its speakers more sustainable. The fabric grille is now made of 100% recycled polyester, according to the company, and the speakers contain a minimum of 31% post-consumer recycled plastic.

UE still backs the Wonderboom 3 with a two-year warranty, which is considerably longer than average, and it has designed the speaker to withstand some pretty tough abuse — you should be able to safely drop it from a height of up to five feet.

If all of that sounds like the Wonderboom 3 might be the portable Bluetooth speaker you’ve been looking for, you can order it staring August 17 at ultimateears.com, and probably all of the usual online and physical retailers.

Editors' Recommendations

Check out this sublime ISS image showing a moonlit Earth

Earth bathed in moonlight.

‘Wordle’ today, August 17: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#424)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

Pixel 7: Everything we know about Google’s 2022 flagship

A variety of Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pros sit on a purple background.

American Airlines to buy 20 of Boom’s supersonic passenger jets

Boom Supersonic's Overture supersonic jet.

Airbnb to test ‘anti-party tech’ to stop disruptive events

Airbnb app

Best Dell XPS Deals: Up to $700 off top-rated laptops

Dell XPS 15 OLED on a table.

How to watch the rollout ahead of NASA’s biggest launch of the year

A full Moon in view on June 14, 2022 behind the Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft atop the mobile launcher at Launch Complex 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The rocket and spacecraft are undergoing final preparations for launch.

The best Apple HomeKit-compatible devices for 2022

best buy fathers day sale 2020 homepod

Google Meet just got a massive advantage over Zoom and Teams

Google Meet's stylized background show movement glitches.

How to watch the BMW Championship of the PGA Tour

Crowd cheers for Tiger Woods.

Forget The Batman: Mask of the Phantasm is still the best Batman movie adaptation

Batman spreading his cape in the Mask of the Phantasm poster.

What is spatial audio? Apple’s 3D sound feature fully explained

Person listening to spatial audio using Apple AirPods Max headphones.

Former Karate Kid rivals join forces in Cobra Kai season 5 trailer

Johnny Lawrence and Chozen Toguchi in Cobra Kai season 5.