 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

KEF launches a more affordable version of its coveted LSX II bookshelf speakers

Derek Malcolm
By
A single sage green KEF LSX II LT wireless speaker.
KEF

If you’ve ever gazed longingly at KEF’s beautiful LSX lineup of compact wireless bookshelf speakers, but perhaps less longingly at their $1,400 sticker price, then get ready to swoon over the company’s new LSX II LT Wireless Hi-Fi Speakers, which are available today for a more manageable $1,000.

The newest member of KEF’s powered LS Wireless Collection that includes the mid-sized LS50 Wireless II bookshelf speakers and the powerful LS60 Wireless floor-standers, KEF announced today the LSX II LT (we assume LT stands for “light”?) that it is calling a “streamlined version of KEF’s LSX II speakers.”

Recommended Videos

Geared towards hi-fi enthusiasts looking for the pristine sound and diverse wireless connectivity that KEF’s LSX II speakers are known for, the LSX II LTs are almost identical, save for a few key differences, aside from the $400 savings.

The KEF LSX II LT on stands in a setup with a TV mounted on the wall.
KEF

With the same sleek and space-saving 9.5- by 6.1- by 7.1-inch cabinets and innovative 11th-generation Uni-Q 4.5-inch driver adorning its front face, the LSX II LTs also match the LST II’s power output (a combined 100 watts per channel), EQ Digital Signal Processing for easy tuning to your room, and accurate sound signature that performs well no matter where you put them. They also have multi-room connectivity should you pair them with other KEF Wireless speakers throughout the house.

Related

KEF’s W2 wireless streaming platform is, of course, here too, bringing with it a smorgasbord of wireless connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Chromecast, and AirPlay 2. Then there’s the access to streaming services that run the gamut from Spotify, Tidal, and Apple Music, to Deezer, Qobuz, and Amazon Music. You can even access any digital music files you may have on a NAS, and the speakers also support Roon Ready. Everything is easily controlled with the KEF Connect app.

The LSX II LTs also hang on to the LSX II’s plethora of wired connectivity options that let it play well with all kinds of home entertainment systems. Inputs include HDMI ARC for connecting TVs for for big sound while watching movies, as well as optical and USB-C inputs for computers, game consoles, and other sources. There’s also an RCA out you can connect a subwoofer to for extra low end.

The KEF LSX II LTs connected to a gaming setup.
KEF

The only input missing from the LSX II LTs is the LSX II’s 3.5mm AUX port for connecting analog sources like turntables. That means vinyl-heads may be out of luck unless they want to go through the fuss of routing through an analog-to-digial converter (ADC) or, like Sonos does, KEF supplies a line-in adapter. We’ve asked KEF about this and will update accordingly.

That said, the KEF LSX LTs seem to cater more to the digital-loving crowd. An ethernet port allows direct connection to your router for the fastest possible internet and the delivery of PCM music files up to 24-bit/384kHz. The LSX II LTs also support DSD and MQA decoding and up to 24-bit/96kHz resolution through the optical and USB-C inputs.

The KEF LSX II LT speakers can talk to each other one of two ways — wirelessly, through its own proprietary low-latency connection or by connecting them with a new “specially designed C-Link USB-C PD” interspeaker connection cable. This new C-Link cable is a change from the LSX II’s ethernet cable that used to connect the speakers. Additionally, the LSX II LT uses a single power cord connected to just one speaker (the LSX IIs required two), and its the C-Link cable that instead powers the second speaker.

Available in new Graphite Grey, Stone White, and Sage Green colors, the KEF LSX II LT wireless speakers retail for $999.99. But until January 25th you’ll have to login to a myKEF account to buy them at kef.com. Otherwise, they’re available from KEF dealers and retailers today.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Derek Malcolm
Derek Malcolm
Contributing Editor, A/V
Derek Malcolm is a Toronto-based technology journalist, editor, and content specialist whose work has appeared in…
IKEA reveals new photos of its Symfonisk Sonos speakers
ikea symfonisk sonos speakers new photos 2

As part of a news release celebrating IKEA's Red-Dot Design Award accomplishments for 2019, the Swedish furniture designer has published two new photos of its upcoming Symfonisk speaker, a whole-home Wi-Fi speaker built by Sonos. The photos give us yet another glimpse at what IKEA has promised will be a speaker that's priced to make it accessible to many.

The official unveiling of the Symfonisk is slated for April 9, 2019, in Milan. The new photos don't add much to what we know about Symfonisk, but given that there are only days until the unveiling, it's clear that what we're seeing is indeed the final product -- or extremely close to it -- and that earlier photos were also very representative of what we can expect in-store.

Read more
The best smart speakers for 2024
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Clock front

Smart speakers are an integral part of any smart home, often serving as the brains of the entire operation. Beyond pumping out impressive audio or giving you updates on the morning news, smart speakers can listen to voice commands before passing out instructions to the rest of your gadgets. Functionality varies widely by product, making it important to find the best smart speaker for your setup.

Thankfully, it’s hard to pick a dud in today’s loaded marketplace. Whether you’re an Apple loyalist, a Google enthusiast, or an avid user of Amazon Alexa, just about every big tech company is churning out incredible smart speakers. But if you need some help narrowing down your options, here’s a look at the best smart speakers of 2024.

Read more
TVs at CES 2024: The big, the bright, and the see-through
The LG booth at CES 2024.

Trying to reduce the story of televisions at CES 2024 is a fool’s errand. There are too many, with too many purposes. Some of the sickest tech you’ll see isn’t even meant for consumer use. Some will be well out of your price range. All of it was incredible.

And that just about sums it up.

Read more