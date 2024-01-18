Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

If you’ve ever gazed longingly at KEF’s beautiful LSX lineup of compact wireless bookshelf speakers, but perhaps less longingly at their $1,400 sticker price, then get ready to swoon over the company’s new LSX II LT Wireless Hi-Fi Speakers, which are available today for a more manageable $1,000.

The newest member of KEF’s powered LS Wireless Collection that includes the mid-sized LS50 Wireless II bookshelf speakers and the powerful LS60 Wireless floor-standers, KEF announced today the LSX II LT (we assume LT stands for “light”?) that it is calling a “streamlined version of KEF’s LSX II speakers.”

Geared towards hi-fi enthusiasts looking for the pristine sound and diverse wireless connectivity that KEF’s LSX II speakers are known for, the LSX II LTs are almost identical, save for a few key differences, aside from the $400 savings.

With the same sleek and space-saving 9.5- by 6.1- by 7.1-inch cabinets and innovative 11th-generation Uni-Q 4.5-inch driver adorning its front face, the LSX II LTs also match the LST II’s power output (a combined 100 watts per channel), EQ Digital Signal Processing for easy tuning to your room, and accurate sound signature that performs well no matter where you put them. They also have multi-room connectivity should you pair them with other KEF Wireless speakers throughout the house.

KEF’s W2 wireless streaming platform is, of course, here too, bringing with it a smorgasbord of wireless connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Chromecast, and AirPlay 2. Then there’s the access to streaming services that run the gamut from Spotify, Tidal, and Apple Music, to Deezer, Qobuz, and Amazon Music. You can even access any digital music files you may have on a NAS, and the speakers also support Roon Ready. Everything is easily controlled with the KEF Connect app.

The LSX II LTs also hang on to the LSX II’s plethora of wired connectivity options that let it play well with all kinds of home entertainment systems. Inputs include HDMI ARC for connecting TVs for for big sound while watching movies, as well as optical and USB-C inputs for computers, game consoles, and other sources. There’s also an RCA out you can connect a subwoofer to for extra low end.

The only input missing from the LSX II LTs is the LSX II’s 3.5mm AUX port for connecting analog sources like turntables. That means vinyl-heads may be out of luck unless they want to go through the fuss of routing through an analog-to-digial converter (ADC) or, like Sonos does, KEF supplies a line-in adapter. We’ve asked KEF about this and will update accordingly.

That said, the KEF LSX LTs seem to cater more to the digital-loving crowd. An ethernet port allows direct connection to your router for the fastest possible internet and the delivery of PCM music files up to 24-bit/384kHz. The LSX II LTs also support DSD and MQA decoding and up to 24-bit/96kHz resolution through the optical and USB-C inputs.

The KEF LSX II LT speakers can talk to each other one of two ways — wirelessly, through its own proprietary low-latency connection or by connecting them with a new “specially designed C-Link USB-C PD” interspeaker connection cable. This new C-Link cable is a change from the LSX II’s ethernet cable that used to connect the speakers. Additionally, the LSX II LT uses a single power cord connected to just one speaker (the LSX IIs required two), and its the C-Link cable that instead powers the second speaker.

Available in new Graphite Grey, Stone White, and Sage Green colors, the KEF LSX II LT wireless speakers retail for $999.99. But until January 25th you’ll have to login to a myKEF account to buy them at kef.com. Otherwise, they’re available from KEF dealers and retailers today.

