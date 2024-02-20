 Skip to main content
KEF just let the dogs out with its new KC92 and Kube MIE subwoofers

The KEF KC92 subwoofer.
Today UK-based high-end speaker manufacturer KEF has announced a range of new subwoofers to its roster of speakers, including the 1,000-watt KC92 and a range of four new subs in its Kube MIE series, offering oomph in varying sizes and prices.

All of KEF’s new subwoofers feature the company’s Music Integrity Engine (MIE) digital signal processing algorithm, a proprietary tech that it says makes sure that all the components in each subwoofer work together “in perfect harmony.” MIE can be found in several of KEFs speakers and subwoofers, but in its subs the technology powers something KEF calls the iBX (Intelligent Bass Extension) that analyzes the input signal so it can play louder and “deliver deeper bass and greater dynamics,” the company says.

An inside look at the KEF KC92 subwoofer's dual opposing drivers.
The KC92 features dual 9-inch drivers that are positioned back-to-back in what KEF calls a “force-cancelling configuration” that reduces cabinet vibration to improve precision and detail. It also features KEF’s patent-pending P-Flex Surround, a pleated material inspired by Japanese origami that surrounds the driver and allows it to resists the air pressure in the cabinet so it can move precisely with the sound signal.

As far as power is concerned, the KEF KC92 is a beast, delivering 1,000 watts of Class D amplification (500 watts per amplifier for each driver) and can produce frequencies as low as 11Hz. The KC92 features both line-level and speaker-level inputs for easy connection to a wide range of amplifiers. And as we all know how finicky it can be setting up and placing a subwoofer, the KC92 has five options for room placement that include free space, next to the wall, in a corner, within a cabinet, or using its dedicated apartment mode.

The KEF KC92 subwoofer.
The KC92 will come in White Gloss and Black Gloss finishes and retail for $2,000.

KEF’s new Kube MIE lineup, on the other hand, offers a whack of choices for consumers based on their needs, room size and budget, and includes the Kube 8 MIE, Kube 10 MIE, Kube 12 MIE, and Kube 15 MIE models, each aptly named for the size of each speaker’s driver, in inches, of course. The cabinet sizes of the Kube line range  from (HxWxD) 11.5 by 11.5 by 12.2 inches for the Kube 8 to 20.4 by 19.7 by 20.3 inches for the Kube 15.

The KEF Kube 15 MIE subwoofer in a living room setting.
Each Kube MIE subwoofer features a 300-watt Class D powerplant driving all that low-end through a front-firing long-throw driver that KEF says “produces an impression of direct force within the space, resulting in a tactile, compressed, and potent bass experience” that is dynamic enough to handle everything from movies and TV shows to gaming and music.

Again, thanks to KEF’s Music Integrity Engine, each of the Kube subwoofers can be EQ’d based on  their placement , and include three option switches — up against a wall, in a corner or inside a cabinet. Kube MIE subwoofers are only available in black.

The Kube lineup offers line-level and speaker-level connectivity, but users can also get the option to connect wirelessly with the addition of KEF’s KW1 wireless subwoofer adapter.

The KEF Kube 15 MIE subwoofer.
Kube MIE pricing is as follows: Kube 15 MIE $1400; Kube 12 MIE $1,000; Kube 10 MIE $800, Kube 8 MIE $600.

Both the KC92 and the Kube range will be made available for myKEF members to preorder on February 20, with orders opening to the public on February 27.

