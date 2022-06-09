The next generation of high-end, high-design bookshelf speakers

With its lineup of high-end, high-design speakers, KEF commands a unique spot in the premium consumer audio space. And now, KEF is launching the second generation of its popular LSX-powered speakers. The LSX was something of a runaway hit for KEF, so the LSX II is really more of a modern refinement—namely folding in some additional connectivity, added design polish, and wireless connectivity befitting of 2022.

First, the sound quality on deck here should be in keeping with KEF’s track record. Featuring the unique 11-inch Uni-Q driver technology that KEF designs to fit perfectly into its speakers, this speaker places the tweeter at the dead center of the woofer, which is meant to reproduce sound in a much more natural way. Not only is this driver array designed to give the speakers an impressively focused sound, it also contributes to KEF’s unique exposed woofer design with the visually contrasting tweeter at the center.

The most notable enhancements for the LSX II center on connectivity. KEF recently released flagship LS50 II and LS60 wireless speaker systems with key enhancements on the hi-res audio, and the company is now bringing that same seamless content integration to the LSX. With what KEF calls W2 technology, the wireless connectivity is more stable than previous iterations, and is now compatible with a whole suite of third-party services including Apple AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast, Amazon Music, Qobuz, Tidal, and Spotify Connect. There’s also now HDMI ARC and USB-C to deliver more options to fold the LSX II into your setup.

To go with all that connectivity, there’s DSD and MQA processing on deck to help add some studio polish from a software perspective, and there’s also KEF’s pretty impressive Music Integrity Engine that bolsters the richness on the way out the door as well.

The LSX II is available in five colors: Carbon Black, Mineral White, Cobalt Blue, Lava Red, and Soundwave — and thanks to the sleekly designed enclosure, there’s something seriously streamlined about these little bookshelf speakers. The second-gen LSX II will be available for purchase starting on June 23 for $1,400 directly from KEF.

