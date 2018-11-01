Share

In late 2017, we had the chance to review the Kef LS50 wireless speakers and we were blown away by the sound quality. As with many things in the world of audio, while the speakers sounded great, they weren’t exactly cheap at $2,200 for a pair. That is why we’re excited about the Kef LSX, which is a follow-up of sorts to the LS50, but costs half the price.

Kef says that many of its technologies that make its other speakers so beloved by so many can also be found here. The company’s Uni-Q driver array, for example, improves stereo imaging and makes for a wider listening area. The speakers also feature Kef’s Music Integrity Engine, a group of DSP algorithms to time-correct and phase-align audio, making for a less muddy low end and overall clearer sound.

Looking at connectivity, the Kef LSX speakers feature Toslink digital and standard analog inputs, but the wireless features are the main selling point here. Bluetooth 4.2 is included for convenience, but for better audio quality, you can stream from a network drive your PC using DLNA over Wi-Fi, and for those more familiar with Apple’s way of doing things, AirPlay 2 support will be coming in January 2019. With the Kef Control app, both setting up the system and keeping it up to date are as simple as can be.

While the sound is the main reason to appreciate the LSX speakers, they’re also a treat for the eyes. Kef worked with designer Michael Young on the appearance of the speakers, which are available in black, blue, maroon, olive, and gloss white, with the first four options being clad in fabric from Danish textile company Kvadrat. The speakers are small enough to fit on a bookshelf and they will look good there too, but the company says the sound you get from them is what you would normally expect from a larger speaker.

The Kef LSX speakers will retail for $1,100 for a pair and in addition to buying them directly from Kef, you will be able to find them at Magnolia Design Center, Amazon, and other authorized Kef dealers. For more information, see the Kef Audio website and for a look at the competition, be sure to take a look at our list of the best speakers you can buy.