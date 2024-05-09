 Skip to main content
Sonus Faber brings flagship tech to its new Sonetto G2 speakers

By
Sonus Faber Sonetto G2 collection of speakers.
Sonus Faber

If you’re a more price-conscious audiophile who’s a fan of the best speakers that look as beautiful as they sound, then mark July on your calendar because that’s when Italian speaker maker Sonus Faber will launch its latest loudspeaker collection, Sonetto G2, that can be had starting at just $1,249.

Akin to what KEF did earlier this year with the launch of its more budget-considerate LSX II LT speakers, Sonus Faber wants audio enthusiasts around the world to “be able to enjoy the same artisanal excellence and high-level audiophilia that was once reserved only for Sonus Faber’s flagship audio systems,” according to a press release.

This second generation of its popular Sonetto lineup includes seven new speakers (two stand-mounts, three floorstanders, a center speaker, and a wall-mount speaker) and is the company’s first collection to incorporate some of the high-end sound tech and design elements from its headline-making Suprema system that we saw at CES 2024 earlier this year.

Those features include the Suprema’s internal cork chamber (found in the G2’s top-of-the-line Sonetto V and VIII floorstanding models only) that Sonus Faber says enhances midrange resolution and natural sound quality, and the flower-shaped Camelia midrange speaker (in the Sonetto V, VIII, and Center speakers) that are left unpainted to “ensure 100% sound purity.”

Additionally, all of the Sonetto G2 midwoofer and woofer speaker surrounds have adopted the Suprema’s stylish, leather-wrapped flower petal “unity flange” that looks nice but also “helps reduce interference and linear range,” the company says.

The Sonus Faber Sonetto G2 VIII floorstanding speaker next to the larger Suprema flagship speaker.
The Sonus Faber Sonetto G2 VIII floorstanding speaker (right) next to the larger Suprema flagship. Sonus faber

And while all the speakers in the Sonetto G2 line don’t get Suprema’s, um, supreme features, they do maintain the speaker brand’s penchant for high-quality wood and finishes in their cabinets, (with all made available in either walnut, wenge, and piano black) and Sonus Faber’s signature “lute” shape.

Additionally, the Sonetto G2s all feature paper-pulp sandwich cone woofers (offered in 6.5- and 8-inch sizes, depending on the speaker) that offer precise bass response and air flow, Sonus faber’s 1.1-inch Silk Dome DAD (Damped Apex Dome) Arrow Point extended frequency tweeters, and Phase Coherent Crossover technology that precisely syncs the driver’s phase rotations for what the company says results in a soundstage that is “incredibly defined and palpable, allowing listeners to experience music with a heightened sense of realism and immersion.”

The Sonetto G2 collection is also the first to introduce a couple of new additions to Sonus Faber’s feature set, including new concrete bases that offer better anti-resonance properties (and weight), and a sleek binding-post cover on the back.

Pricing (per pair) and additional details for the Sonetto G2 range are as follows:

  • Sonetto I: 2-way standmount, 1 x tweeter, 1 x 5-inch midwoofer — $1,999.00
  • Sonetto II: 2-way standmount, 1 x tweeter, 1 x 6.5-inch midwoofer — $2,749.00
  • Sonetto III: 2.5-way floorstander, 1 x tweeter, 1 x 6.5-inch midwoofer, 1 x 6.5-inch woofer — $4,499.00
  • Sonetto V: 3-way floorstander, 1 x tweeter, 1 x 6.5-inch Camelia midrange, 2 x 6.5-inch woofers — $6,499.00
  • Sonetto VIII: 3-way floorstander, 1 x tweeter, 1 x 6.5-inch Camelia midrange, 2 x 8-inch woofers — $7,999.00
  • Sonetto Center: 3-way center speaker, 1 x tweeter, 1 x 4-inch Camelia midrange, 2 x 6.5-inch woofers — $ 2,499.00 each
  • Sonetto On Wall: 2-way closed box, 1 x tweeter, 1 x 6.5-inch midwoofer — $ 1,249.00

The Sonus Faber Sonetto G2 speaker collection will be available for purchase starting in July 2024.

