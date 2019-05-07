Digital Trends
Home Theater

Marshall’s new portable speakers bring a vintage vertical vibe to your tunes

Simon Cohen
By
1 of 7
marshall portable speakers tufton stockwell ii vintage bluetooth campaign images hero selects 04 highres
marshall portable speakers tufton stockwell ii vintage bluetooth campaign images hero selects 01 highres
marshall portable speakers tufton stockwell ii vintage bluetooth family white bg 01 highres
marshall portable speakers tufton stockwell ii vintage bluetooth campaign images hero selects 02 highres
marshall portable speakers tufton stockwell ii vintage bluetooth campaign images usp highres
marshall portable speakers tufton stockwell ii vintage bluetooth campaign images usp durable and roadworthy highres
marshall portable speakers tufton stockwell ii vintage bluetooth campaign images usp waterproof highres

If there’s one thing that’s unmistakable about the Marshall brand of audio gear, it’s the company’s authentically retro designs. Its latest products — two new portable speakers — are no exception. The Stockwell II ($249) and Tufton ($399) share the same Marshall guitar amp-inspired look as the rest of the company’s speaker lineup, but they introduce a new vertical shape that evokes portable radios from a bygone era.

Both speakers possess internal, rechargeable batteries, Bluetooth 5.0 with AptX, and 3.5mm auxiliary inputs, but in keeping with their retro styling, that is pretty much all you get. The Tufton is now the largest model in Marshall’s portable speaker series, and Stockwell II takes its place as the smallest, with the previously released Kilburn II ($299) sitting somewhere between the two. Despite their size difference, both the Tufton and Stockwell II get about 20 hours of battery life, which is the high end of what we’ve seen in portable speaker power so far. These speakers also feature multi-directional stereo sound.

Marshall’s speakers have been lauded for sound quality and style, but portability hasn’t exactly been a focus thus far. When we reviewed the Kilburn II, the sound-first pedigree was obvious. It can belt out the music in supreme fashion, but it’s not the most travel-friendly companion. The Tufton doesn’t do much to change this impression, in fact, it’s a beast when compared to the other two models, but the Stockwell II looks like it might just be the Marshall speaker that fans of the brand have been waiting for — at least in terms of portability. Not much bigger than a large hardcover book, it can do double duty as a power bank to recharge your other devices. It’s also the most durable of the three, offering IPX4 water protection, whereas the Kilburn II and Tufton are IPX2.

All three portable speakers have fast-charging technology: 20 minutes boosts the Tufton to four hours of playtime, while the same charge time promises three hours of playtime on Kilburn II, and six hours on the Stockwell II. But there’s no smart speaker technology here, despite the premium prices, so if you want Alexa or Google Assistant integration, you will have to spring for one of the less portable, but no less powerful Marshall Stanmore II Voice speakers.

The Tufton and Stockwell II join the Kilburn II for purchase the Marshall headphones website.

Don't Miss

How to download movies from Netflix for offline viewing
google assistant io 2018 sundar pichai
Mobile

How to watch live as Google unveils its next-gen tech at I/O

Google I/O is almost here, and we're excited to find out what Google has planned. But what if you're not happy to receive your news second-hand? Here's how to watch the Google I/O keynote and stay up-to-date.
Posted By Mark Jansen
downton abbey movie
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

There's more to Amazon Prime than free two-day shipping, including access to a number of phenomenal shows at no extra cost. To make the sifting easier, here are our favorite shows currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best new shows and movies to stream suspiria featured
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: Suspiria, Insidious, and more

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: The remake of Suspiria, Anthony Jeselnik's new stand-up special, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now (May 2019)

Amazon Prime Video provides subscribers with access to a host of fantastic films, but sorting through the catalog can be a major undertaking. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall
OLED vs. LED
Home Theater

OLED or LED? We pick the winner in the battle of competing TV tech

The acronyms OLED and LED sound and look very similar, but the two technologies are vastly different in terms of engineering, performance, and capabilities. Which technology wins when you pit OLED versus LED in a TV?
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Caleb Denison
pioneer elite dolby atmos 5 1 4 speaker system insitufull1
Home Theater

How to know if you’re really getting great Dolby Atmos sound

Dolby Atmos surround sound has become the holy grail for home theater lovers who want the best possible sound from their systems. But getting Dolby Atmos isn't as easy as you might think. Here's how to know if you're getting Dolby Atmos.
Posted By Simon Cohen
game of thrones season 8 news cast rumors 01
Movies & TV

How will Game of Thrones end? These fan theories might have the answer

Predictions and theories about characters and storylines in Game of Thrones have been going on since the beginning. Now, we've rounded up some of the craziest predictions about how it will all end.
Posted By Christine Persaud, Chris Gates
beats studio wireless mem 5v2
Deals

Beats’ Studio 3 Wireless headphones drop to lowest price on Amazon

The Beats Studio 3 Wireless are a great set of noise-canceling headphones, and now they can be yours for $280 — the cheapest price Amazon has ever listed them for. If you've been holding back on a pair of Beats, now's your chance.
Posted By Josh Levenson
lg 55 inch 4k smart tv deal walmart
Home Theater

Don’t miss this fantastic deal on a 55-inch 4K LG Smart TV at Walmart

On the lookout for a new TV? Walmart has the answer: A 55-inch 4K LG Smart TV for $400. But that isn't the best bit — that would be the fact that the same model usually sits on the retailer's shelves for $700.
Posted By Josh Levenson
how to download movies from netflix
Home Theater

Got a long plane ride ahead of you? Here's how to download movies from Netflix

If you want to watch your favorite Netflix films and TV shows but don't have a data connection, you need to download them to view offline. Here, we show you how to download movies and TV series from Netflix in iOS, Android, or Windows 10.
Posted By Parker Hall, Mark Coppock, Josh Levenson
best streaming TV service
Movies & TV

Do you have questions about Hulu? We have all the answers

Not sure which Hulu subscription is right for you? We're here to help. This is your complete guide to Hulu and Hulu plus Live TV, including content offerings for each service, pricing, internet requirements, and more.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Brie Barbee
how to replace a lost or broken airpod charging case apple airpods 0001 review
How-To

Optimize your new Apple AirPods with these tips and tricks

Here are some tips, tricks, and lesser-known features from Apple's first pair of fully wireless earbuds, allowing you to get the most out of the company's world of cordless sound.
Posted By Parker Hall
Home Theater

Kill your cable and switch to streaming with our painless guide

If you're going to quit cable or satellite for a streaming TV solution, you're going to want to get it right the first time. We've outlined exactly how to get started, step by step. Follow our lead, and you'll never look back.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Amazon soundbar deals
Home Theater

Still listening on tinny, muffled TV speakers? Try one of our favorite soundbars

You no longer have to sacrifice sound for size when selecting home audio equipment. Check out our picks for the best soundbars, whether you're looking for budget options, pure power, smarts, or tons of features.
Posted By Ryan Waniata