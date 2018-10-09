Share

Way back in 2013, Marshall launched the Stanmore, a Bluetooth speaker that combined powerful sound with the look of a classic Marshall guitar amplifier, an aesthetic that is synonymous with rock-and-roll. The speaker was a hit, and Marshall followed it up with a series of speakers, alongside headphones and other audio-centric products. Now the company has announced it is producing sequels to three of its popular Bluetooth speaker models, further improving the sound and tacking on new features to that same classic look.

The updated line consists of three models: The Stanmore II, the Acton II, and the Woburn II. Each model features class D amplification, a bass reflex cabinet system, and custom-tuned drivers for ideal sound reproduction. Each model in the new lineup has had its DSP overhauled for improved dynamic range compression, making for the best possible sound no matter how quiet the speaker is or how loud you have it cranked up. Each speaker now features Bluetooth 5.0 and has a range of up to 30 feet.

The Woburn II is the largest speaker in the Marshall lineup, with dual tweeters and a pair of 5.25-inch woofers, each driven by its own amplifier for a total of 110 watts of power. The Stanmore II is smaller and more versatile, but still packs plenty of power with a 50-watt amplifier powering its woofer and dual 15-watt amplifiers for each of its tweeters. The smallest of the new line is the Acton II, but even this model has three individual amps for its woofer and dual tweeters, while still being small enough to fit it anywhere you want.

All of these speakers work with the Marshall Bluetooth app, which gives you access to a wide range of controls. Switch between EQ presets, activate stereo and ambient modes, adjust the intensity of the speaker’s LED lights, and even put it into standby mode and wake it up, all from the app.

As the largest, the Woburn II is also the most expensive, retailing for $499, while the Woburn II is priced at $349. The smallest, the Acton II, is also the least expensive, selling for $249. For more information, see the Marshall Headphones website. The speakers’ predecessors might not have made it to our list of the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy, but we’re looking forward to checking out the new models and seeing if they impress us as much as the Marshall Kilburn II did.