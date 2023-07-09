 Skip to main content
Stream your favorite British shows on Britbox for under $1

Prime Day deals aren’t solely about physical items — they can also lead to great discounts on streaming services and more. For instance, one of the best Prime Day streaming deals today is being able to sign up to Britbox for just $1 per month for two months. It usually costs $8 per month so this is a super sweet early Prime Day deal for anyone that loves to watch their favorite British shows for less. Keen to know more? Let’s take a look.

Why you should sign up for Britbox

If you’re already signed up to Amazon Prime, you know all the benefits including being able to use Amazon Prime Video. The best shows on Amazon Prime are pretty attractive but they’re typically fairly American-focused as you’d expect. Signing up to Britbox opens you up to a world of British shows.

For instance, you can check out the period drama show, Downton Abbey, which is set in a fictional Yorkshire country estate during the early 20th century. It looks at the lives of an aristocratic family and their domestic servants. It also launched the career of Dan Stevens and features award-winning stars like Maggie Smith and Hugh Bonneville.

Alternatively, there’s murder drama, Whitechapel, where a murderer is picking off vulnerable women and the show follows the police investigation. For psychological thrills, there’s also The Fall with Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan. If you love checking out the best British TV shows on Netflix, this is a great way of getting even more content from across the pond.

You already have one of the best online streaming services in the form of Amazon Prime Video. Add on Britbox for just $1 a month for the next two months and it’ll save you all the hassle of getting your Anglophile fix by tracking down the best British shows on Hulu.

To gain access to tons of great British shows for less, sign up for Britbox today. For just $1 a month for the next two months, you get full access to Britbox via Prime Video Channels. It normally costs $8 per month so there’s a big saving to be enjoyed here. Check it out now with the deal ending on July 12.

