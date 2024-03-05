 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung sale knocks up to $1,000 off its best OLED 4K TV

Aaron Mamiit
By
Samsung S95C OLED.
Douglas Murray / Digital Trends

Are you on the hunt for OLED TV deals to upgrade your home theater setup? Then you wouldn’t want to miss the discounts from the Samsung Spring Sale on the Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV. The 55-inch model is down to $1,800 from $2,500 for savings of $700, the 65-inch model is down to $2,300 from $3,300 for savings of $1,000, and the 77-inch model is down to $3,500 from $4,500, also for savings of $1,000. You’re going to have to hurry if you want to take advantage of any of these offers though, as stocks of the OLED TV may run out before the sale ends in a few days.

  • 55-inch Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV —
  • 65-inch Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV —
  • 77-inch Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV —

Why you should buy the Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV

The Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV is highlighted in our roundup of the best OLED TVs as the best QD-OLED TV, which combines QLED lighting and quantum dots with the self-emissive pixels of an OLED panel. This results in a TV that offers vibrant images with amazing color saturation and deep black levels, so all the 4K Ultra HD content that you’ll watch will be even more immersive and breathtaking.

With support for Dolby Atmos, the impressive picture of the Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV combines with surround sound to place you in the middle of the action. The OLED TV also features an extremely slim and sleek profile that will match the aesthetics of any room, and access to the Samsung Gaming Hub that will let you stream video games directly on the TV without the need for any console.

Related

Your home theater setup will receive a major boost if you buy the Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV, a premium display that’s available with massive discounts in the Samsung Spring Sale. The 55-inch version is $700 off, for $1,800 from $2,500; the 65-inch version is $1,000 off, for $2,300 from $3,300; and the 77-inch version is also $1,000 off, for $3,500 from $4,500. The event still has a few days left before it ends, but it’s highly recommended that you make your purchase now because there’s a chance that the offers expire sooner than you expect.

  • 55-inch Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV —
  • 65-inch Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV —
  • 77-inch Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Hurry! This 85-inch 4K TV just had its price slashed to $750
A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.

Best Buy has one of the better TV deals around if you want to buy a huge 4K TV for less. Today, you can buy the Hisense 85-inch A7 4K TV for $750 meaning you’re saving $150 off the regular price of $900. A pretty great discount on such a huge TV, it’s ideal if you have plenty of space to fill. Let’s take a look at what it offers for the price.

Why you should buy the Hisense 85-inch A7 4K TV
Before buying any TV this size, check out what size TV is right for your home. In a small living space, an 85-inch TV can dwarf everything else and look silly. If you’ve got the space though, you’ll love the Hisense 85-inch A7 4K TV at this price. More than just a huge 4K panel, it has support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10. That means darker blacks, more vibrant colors, and a great color range. There’s also a wide color gamut so you get a larger than average color spectrum.

Read more
Samsung just knocked $900 off this massive 85-inch QLED TV
The Samsung Q70A Series QLED 4K TV in a living room.

It's not often that one has the opportunity to grab a massive 85-inch TV, especially one as high-end as one from Samsung, but this deal on the Q70C is worth considering. Not only is it packed with quite a few Samsung tricks and features that make a great TV, but its large size makes it perfect for a home theater or any large living room area where you need a lot of space to fill. That's especially the case if you aren't sitting close to the TV and need something that will let you see everything clearly from several feet away. Luckily, while the Q70C usually costs $2,800, you can now grab it for just $1,900 directly from Samsung

Why you should buy the Samsung Q70C QLED 4K TV
One thing that sets the Samsung Q70C apart from the pack is that it is a QLED TV, meaning it has excellent color reproduction and image fidelity, which is important for a screen this big where even small issues get ballooned out and become obvious. It also has dual-LED backlighting which adjusts based on the sort of content you're watching so that you get the ideal contrast and a more realistic image, meaning it's great if you're a big fan of watching sports. Even better for sports watching, the Q70C comes with HGL, which is an HDR standard used by many sportscasters, so you're going to feel as if you're right in the middle of the action.

Read more
Hurry! This 65-inch QLED TV just had its price slashed under $500
The Vizio V-Series 4K TV in the living room.

If you want to get a QLED TV for your living room or bedroom, you don't have to spend $1,000 if you take advantage of today's TV deals. In fact, you don't even have to shell out $500 with Walmart's offer for the 65-inch Vizio MQ6 Series 4K QLED TV. From an already affordable original price of $498, it's down further to $398 for savings of $100. This bargain will surely draw a lot of attention from shoppers, so you're going to have to finalize your purchase before either stocks run out or the discount expires.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Vizio MQ6 Series 4K QLED TV
The Vizio MQ6 Series 4K QLED TV features QLED technology on its 65-inch screen, which solves the problem of inaccurate colors for traditional LED TVs through the use of quantum dots. In our QLED versus OLED comparison, the advantages of QLED TVs like the Vizio MQ6 Series 4K QLED TV include much more intense brightness, longer life spans, absolutely no risk of screen burn-ins, and lower costs in terms of price per inch of screen size.

Read more