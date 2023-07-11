We know you’re looking for staples, but also all sorts of odd, cool things to buy as part of ongoing Prime Day deals. The kinds of things you might want but wouldn’t necessarily buy unless they were heavily discounted. This Prime Day speaker deal on the Victrola Bluetooth Record Player fits that category swimmingly. Normally $200, you can get it today for just $119, saving $81, making it nearly 50% off. Tap the button below to see it for yourself or read on to get the quick analysis.

Why you should buy the Victrola Bluetooth Record Player

The Victrola 8-in-1 Bluetooth Record Player & Multimedia Center packs a lot of functions into one 18.2 x 13.2 x 10 inch box. Well, about eight functions, actually, as the product’s name suggests. Here’s a quick rundown of what it can do:

Play vinyl records

Record your vinyls to .mp3

Play cassettes

Play CDs

Play FM radio

Listen via Bluetooth

Listen via 3.5mm jack

Also connect via USB or to an amp with RCA

It’s one of those smart home Prime Day deals that, instead of pushing you completely into the future, bridges the past and the future. It’s beautiful mahogany casing will put everyone into a “vintage” mood, and grandma and grandpa (or your local vinyl revivalist) will quickly be reliving their heyday. Meanwhile, the grandkids can enjoy listening to old records on the new headphones they pick up as part of Prime Day headphone deals. Even the grumpy millennial will enjoy pulling out their old corded headphones that their iPhone — even an upgraded one from these Prime Day iphone deals — will no longer let them use.

To grab your Victrola Bluetooth Record Player, which can play just about any form of music you can image, just follow the link below. You’ll get it for $81 off if you act now, as part of today’s ongoing Prime Day deals. Again, that makes the Victrola Bluetooth Record Player only $119 during this sale. When it isn’t on sale it is $200, which is usually too much for a quirky treat like this, so act now and get it while it makes sense to do so.

Editors' Recommendations