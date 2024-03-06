Amazon has some great streaming deals at the moment with up to 40% off select Fire TV devices. If you’re keen to get away from your smart TV’s built-in streaming services, this is a highly affordable way to get a better experience when finding your favorite shows. There are a few different models in the sale so click through on the link below to see what’s there. We’re going to take a moment to highlight our favorite deals if you’re not sure where to start.

What to buy in the Amazon Fire TV stick sale

One of the best streaming devices around, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the one to go for. Right now, you can buy the so you save $20 off the regular price of $50. Just slot the device into the back of your 4K TV and you can instantly enjoy a 4K visual experience when using any 4K-supporting streaming service. It also has support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+ along with Dolby Atmos audio. Through the stick, you can stream more than 1.5 million movies and TV episodes via popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Max, and many more. Besides that, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K has an Alexa voice remote so you can easily find shows with the power of your voice rather than needing to type in commands, plus you can control compatible devices like your smart lights, cameras, and other Alexa-compatible devices.

If you want something more high-end, check out the which is currently $115 instead of $140. It’s Amazon’s fastest-ever streaming media player being two times as powerful as the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. It also has Wi-Fi 6E support, while there’s visual support for Dolby Vision and HDR, along with Dolby Atmos audio. As with other Fire TV sticks, you can also monitor your home easily with Alexa voice commands so it’s the ideal centerpiece of your smart home.

Just a couple of the Fire TV Sticks in the Amazon Fire TV Stick sale, take a look at the full sale for yourself. We’ve picked out what we consider to be the best options but there are others too and all are good. Be quick though as — like most sales — it’s likely to end soon.

