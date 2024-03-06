 Skip to main content
Get streaming: Amazon Fire TV sticks are up to 40% off right now

Jennifer Allen
The Alexa Voice Remote Enhanced, included with the 2023 Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Amazon has some great streaming deals at the moment with up to 40% off select Fire TV devices. If you’re keen to get away from your smart TV’s built-in streaming services, this is a highly affordable way to get a better experience when finding your favorite shows. There are a few different models in the sale so click through on the link below to see what’s there. We’re going to take a moment to highlight our favorite deals if you’re not sure where to start.

What to buy in the Amazon Fire TV stick sale

One of the best streaming devices around, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the one to go for. Right now, you can buy the so you save $20 off the regular price of $50. Just slot the device into the back of your 4K TV and you can instantly enjoy a 4K visual experience when using any 4K-supporting streaming service. It also has support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+ along with Dolby Atmos audio. Through the stick, you can stream more than 1.5 million movies and TV episodes via popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Max, and many more. Besides that, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K has an Alexa voice remote so you can easily find shows with the power of your voice rather than needing to type in commands, plus you can control compatible devices like your smart lights, cameras, and other Alexa-compatible devices.

If you want something more high-end, check out the which is currently $115 instead of $140. It’s Amazon’s fastest-ever streaming media player being two times as powerful as the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. It also has Wi-Fi 6E support, while there’s visual support for Dolby Vision and HDR, along with Dolby Atmos audio. As with other Fire TV sticks, you can also monitor your home easily with Alexa voice commands so it’s the ideal centerpiece of your smart home.

Just a couple of the Fire TV Sticks in the Amazon Fire TV Stick sale, take a look at the full sale for yourself. We’ve picked out what we consider to be the best options but there are others too and all are good. Be quick though as — like most sales — it’s likely to end soon.

Jennifer Allen
The latest (and best) Beats headphones are 14% off right now
Man wearing Beats Studio Pro (front view).

If you love the style of Beats headphones, you’re going to love what Amazon is offering right now. Today, you can buy the stylish Beats Studio Pro for $300, thereby saving $50 off the regular price. One of the best headphone deals around for Beats fans, it’s one not to be missed out on. Here’s a quick overview of what you should know about them before you buy.

Why you should buy the Beats Studio Pro
The Beats Studio Pro offers a lot of things to like about them. They provide clear and balanced sound thanks to Beats’ custom acoustic platform which delivers rich and immersive sound. There’s also personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking which helps you feel far more like you’re at a concert than simply listening to music at home.

Read more
Save $500 on this stunning 75-inch mini-LED TV at Best Buy
A 2023 TCL QM8 4K mini-led QLED TV in a living room, mounted over a fireplace.

If you're big into watching sports, then you'll probably want to grab yourself a large TV, especially if you enjoy hosting game nights for friends and need something for a larger living room setup. Luckily, TCL has you covered with its QM8 Series TVs, which are not only massive but also pretty well-suited to sports and other content, which you'll see in a minute. While it usually goes for $1,800, Best Buy is discounting it heavily down to just $1,300, which is a substantial $500 discount. That may still feel like a lot, but you're getting a lot in return.

Why you should buy the 75-inch TCL QM8 Series
There is a lot to love about the TCL QM8 Series, the least of which is that it comes with mini-LEDs, which use thousands of smaller LEDs to give you finer control of the brightness and color of a specific area. That means you get much better contrast compared to a normal LED panel, and thus provides you with better image fidelity and reproduction. It also comes with several HDR technologies that help support that sort of dynamic contrast, including things like HDR10+ and HLG HDR, the latter of which is what most sports broadcasters use, so it's perfect if you love to watch sports regularly. Interestingly, there's no upscaler here, but that doesn't mean you can't still enjoy older content on the large TV, especially if your TV is placed relatively far away from where you're sitting.

Read more
Hurry! This 85-inch 4K TV just had its price slashed to $750
A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.

Best Buy has one of the better TV deals around if you want to buy a huge 4K TV for less. Today, you can buy the Hisense 85-inch A7 4K TV for $750 meaning you’re saving $150 off the regular price of $900. A pretty great discount on such a huge TV, it’s ideal if you have plenty of space to fill. Let’s take a look at what it offers for the price.

Why you should buy the Hisense 85-inch A7 4K TV
Before buying any TV this size, check out what size TV is right for your home. In a small living space, an 85-inch TV can dwarf everything else and look silly. If you’ve got the space though, you’ll love the Hisense 85-inch A7 4K TV at this price. More than just a huge 4K panel, it has support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10. That means darker blacks, more vibrant colors, and a great color range. There’s also a wide color gamut so you get a larger than average color spectrum.

Read more