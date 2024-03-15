 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals
  4. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This JBL waterproof Bluetooth speaker is 43% off right now

Aaron Mamiit
By
JBL Xtreme 2 on a beach.
JBL

Bring the party with you wherever you go with a portable Bluetooth speaker like the JBL Xtreme 2, which is currently on sale from Best Buy at 43% off. From its original price of $350, it’s down to a more affordable $200 for savings of $150. We’re not sure how much time is remaining for you to take advantage of this offer though, so if you’re interested, you’re going to have to proceed with the transaction as soon as possible. The bargain may be gone by tomorrow, so complete the purchase today if you can.

Why you should buy the JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth speaker

JBL is one of the best speaker brands with portable audio as its calling card, so it’s not a surprise that there are multiple JBL devices in our roundup of the best Bluetooth speakers. The JBL Xtreme 2 isn’t the latest version in its line — the JBL Xtreme 4 has already been released — but it’s still a fantastic Bluetooth speaker by today’s standards with powerful audio using your mobile device as the source. If you prefer a wired connection over Bluetooth, the JBL Xtreme 2 also offers auxiliary audio input.

Its name comes from the fact that it will be able to accompany you wherever you go. It features a rugged design with an IPX7 waterproof rating, so you won’t have to worry about it getting damaged when you bring it to the beach or to the pool. It comes with a carrying strap for extra portability, and there’s even a bottle opener to really get the party going. It won’t leave you hanging with its 10,000 mAh battery that can last up to 15 hours on a single charge.

Trending Deals:

There are lots of Bluetooth speaker deals that are available across all the retailers, but Best Buy’s offer for the JBL Xtreme 2 stands out because for $200, you’ll be getting excellent audio quality and durability, along with loads of helpful features. The $150 discount on its original price of $350 probably won’t last long though, so it’s highly recommended that you buy the JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth speaker right now. If you keep delaying, there’s a high chance that you miss out on the savings.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best Buy deal of the day: Save $200 on a Samsung 75-inch QLED TV
Samsung 2021 QN80A 4K QLED TV

If you want a huge and great-looking TV for less then Best Buy has the TV deals for you. For today only, you can buy the Samsung 75-inch Q80C QLED TV for $1,500 meaning you save $200 off the regular price of $1,700. It’s one of Best Buy’s deals of the day which means when today ends, so does the deal. With not much time left to hit the buy button, let’s take a quick look at what the Samsung 75-inch Q80C QLED TV has to offer at this price.

Why you should buy the Samsung 75-inch Q80C QLED TV
With Samsung being one of the best TV brands, you know you’re in safe hands with any Samsung TV. With the Samsung 75-inch Q80C QLED TV, there’s a ton of great features. It has a direct full array display so you get incredible contrast even when using it in a sunlit room. There’s also a Neural Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling so you can always enjoy a superior picture even when watching something that’s in HD.

Read more
Save $90 when you buy two Sonos Era 100 wireless speakers
Sonos Era 100, beside a turntable.

One of the best Bluetooth speaker deals today is over at Woot with the chance to buy two Sonos Era 100 Wireless Speakers for just $410. A saving of $88 off the regular price of $498, these are a great addition to your music-loving home. As with all Woot deals, you only have a limited time to snag this deal. While the deal runs for the next 25 days, it’ll end when stock runs out and that’s likely to be fairly soon given the great price here. If it feels like the right speaker for you, take a quick look at what else we have to say about it before you buy.

Why you should buy the Sonos Era 100 Wireless Speaker
Considered to be the best Wi-Fi speaker you can buy when it comes to the best speakers, the Sonos Era 100 Wireless Speaker is a delight to use. It offers big and expansive sound with its twin angled tweeters creating a great sense of openness. The woofer is larger too able to add a great amount of bass while still providing nuance to anything lower.

Read more
Get streaming: Amazon Fire TV sticks are up to 40% off right now
The Alexa Voice Remote Enhanced, included with the 2023 Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

Amazon has some great streaming deals at the moment with up to 40% off select Fire TV devices. If you’re keen to get away from your smart TV’s built-in streaming services, this is a highly affordable way to get a better experience when finding your favorite shows. There are a few different models in the sale so click through on the link below to see what’s there. We’re going to take a moment to highlight our favorite deals if you’re not sure where to start.

What to buy in the Amazon Fire TV stick sale
One of the best streaming devices around, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the one to go for. Right now, you can buy the

Read more