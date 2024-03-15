This JBL waterproof Bluetooth speaker is 43% off right now

Bring the party with you wherever you go with a portable Bluetooth speaker like the JBL Xtreme 2, which is currently on sale from Best Buy at 43% off. From its original price of $350, it’s down to a more affordable $200 for savings of $150. We’re not sure how much time is remaining for you to take advantage of this offer though, so if you’re interested, you’re going to have to proceed with the transaction as soon as possible. The bargain may be gone by tomorrow, so complete the purchase today if you can.

Why you should buy the JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth speaker

JBL is one of the best speaker brands with portable audio as its calling card, so it’s not a surprise that there are multiple JBL devices in our roundup of the best Bluetooth speakers. The JBL Xtreme 2 isn’t the latest version in its line — the JBL Xtreme 4 has already been released — but it’s still a fantastic Bluetooth speaker by today’s standards with powerful audio using your mobile device as the source. If you prefer a wired connection over Bluetooth, the JBL Xtreme 2 also offers auxiliary audio input.

Its name comes from the fact that it will be able to accompany you wherever you go. It features a rugged design with an IPX7 waterproof rating, so you won’t have to worry about it getting damaged when you bring it to the beach or to the pool. It comes with a carrying strap for extra portability, and there’s even a bottle opener to really get the party going. It won’t leave you hanging with its 10,000 mAh battery that can last up to 15 hours on a single charge.

There are lots of Bluetooth speaker deals that are available across all the retailers, but Best Buy’s offer for the JBL Xtreme 2 stands out because for $200, you’ll be getting excellent audio quality and durability, along with loads of helpful features. The $150 discount on its original price of $350 probably won’t last long though, so it’s highly recommended that you buy the JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth speaker right now. If you keep delaying, there’s a high chance that you miss out on the savings.

