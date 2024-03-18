 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 77-inch LG C3 OLED TV is $400 off at Best Buy

Andrew Morrisey
By
LG's 2023 C3 4K OLED TV.
LG

Today at Best Buy you can add a big TV and some big savings to your home theater. The 77-inch model of the LG C3 Series OLED 4K Smart TV is one of the best TV deals we’ve found today. It’s marked down to $2,300 from its regular price of $2,700, which makes this deal worth $400 in savings. Best Buy is also including free shipping with a purchase which is a nice freebie for such a large piece of tech, and three free months of Apple TV+ is included alongside 30 free days of FuboTV.

Why you should buy the LG 77-inch C3 Series 4K OLED TV

As TV picture quality goes, QLED and OLED TVs generally produce the best picture currently available. That puts the LG C3 Series 4K OLED TV in good position not be one of the most immersive 4K TVs you’ve come across. Chipping in on the immersive experience is its a9 AI Processor, which was made exclusively for LG OLED TVs and helps power this TV’s 8.3 million pixels. You’ll also find a Filmmaker Mode when putting this TV to use, which adjusts picture settings to display content the way the filmmaker intended. This features makes the LG C3 Series 4K OLED TV a good one to break in with the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO) and more.

And when it comes to accessing such platforms, you can do so easily because this TV is a Smart TV. It has access to streaming services built right into its operating software. That operating software is webOS 23, which works in combination with AI and the included Magic Remote to organize your favorite content in one place. As well, because this TV is so large and produces such an amazing image, it can also be utilized for decoration. It has a built in art gallery that displays paintings, photos, and other content when you’re finished watching.

Trending Deals:

While this 77-inch model of the LG C3 Series 4K OLED TV typically comes in at a price of $2,700, right now Best Buy has it marked down to $2,300. This $400 in savings is pretty impressive for something that could make a good case to be among the best TVs.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker with a love for tech. You can read his books, blog, and other stories…
Best 85-inch TV deals: Save on Samsung, Sony, TCL, and more
TCL 85s435 XL Collection 85-inch LED TV

While a lot of folks consider 65 inches to be quite a large TV, the truth is that if you really want to have a massive TV for your home theater setup, then 85 inches is probably the biggest you can find without having to buy a specialty TV. Luckily, the last few years have seen a boom in TVs across the board, and that includes larger sizes like these, so you actually have quite a lot of options if you want to go for such a massive TV, and that includes some budget options that won't go over $1,000. That also includes TVs from some of the best TV brands, including Sony, Samsung, TCL, and a ton more, which is why we've gone and collected some of our favorite deals and put them below. That said, if you're still on the fence about an 85-inch TV, you might want to consider checking out these other TV deals as well.
85-inch TCL S4 4K TV — $800, was $1,000

TCL has grown in popularity the last few years, as it makes TVs with features that generally outperform their price point. You’ll find an excellent 4K image with the TCL S4. It boasts HDR PRO technology that provides enhanced contrast, accurate colors, and includes the fine details in all of your favorite content. This is a great TV for gamers, movie lovers, and sports fans as it utilizes a feature known as Motion Rate 240 to create exceptional motion clarity, even during fast-paced action.

Read more
Best Buy is having a big sale on 75-inch TVs and larger — from $500
The LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV in a living room.

Are you thinking about upgrading your home theater setup with a massive screen? Then you're going to want to take advantage of Best Buy's ongoing sale for TVs with 75-inch displays and larger. Prices start as low as $500 for budget-friendly TVs, but there are also some premium options with huge discounts. You're going to have to be quick in making your decision on which TV to buy though, as there's a chance that you miss out on the savings if you take too much time before proceeding with your purchase.

What to buy in Best Buy's sale for 75-inch TVs and larger

Read more
This Samsung 65-inch 4K TV is 33% off at Walmart right now
The Samsung 75-inch LED 4K Smart TV on a media cabinet.

It's time to upgrade your home theater setup with this offer from Walmart -- the 65-inch Samsung CU7000B 4K TV, which has a relatively affordable original price of $600, is currently even cheaper at just $398 following a $202 discount. This is one of the most attractive TV deals in the market right now, so it's going to draw a lot of attention from other shoppers. Before they snap up all the stocks, you need to complete your purchase if you don't want to lose your chance at the savings.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Samsung CU7000B 4K TV
First and foremost, you need to check our guide on what size TV to buy to make sure that you have enough space in your living room for a 65-inch screen. If you do, then the Samsung CU7000B 4K TV is an excellent choice. With 4K Ultra HD resolution and Samsung's Crystal Processor that upscales all content to 4K quality, you'll be watching your favorite shows and movies with lifelike details and vibrant colors. You'll also never run out of things to watch, because similar to the best TVs, the Samsung CU7000B 4K TV is a smart TV with access to the most popular streaming services.

Read more