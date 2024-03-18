This 77-inch LG C3 OLED TV is $400 off at Best Buy

Today at Best Buy you can add a big TV and some big savings to your home theater. The 77-inch model of the LG C3 Series OLED 4K Smart TV is one of the best TV deals we’ve found today. It’s marked down to $2,300 from its regular price of $2,700, which makes this deal worth $400 in savings. Best Buy is also including free shipping with a purchase which is a nice freebie for such a large piece of tech, and three free months of Apple TV+ is included alongside 30 free days of FuboTV.

Why you should buy the LG 77-inch C3 Series 4K OLED TV

As TV picture quality goes, QLED and OLED TVs generally produce the best picture currently available. That puts the LG C3 Series 4K OLED TV in good position not be one of the most immersive 4K TVs you’ve come across. Chipping in on the immersive experience is its a9 AI Processor, which was made exclusively for LG OLED TVs and helps power this TV’s 8.3 million pixels. You’ll also find a Filmmaker Mode when putting this TV to use, which adjusts picture settings to display content the way the filmmaker intended. This features makes the LG C3 Series 4K OLED TV a good one to break in with the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO) and more.

And when it comes to accessing such platforms, you can do so easily because this TV is a Smart TV. It has access to streaming services built right into its operating software. That operating software is webOS 23, which works in combination with AI and the included Magic Remote to organize your favorite content in one place. As well, because this TV is so large and produces such an amazing image, it can also be utilized for decoration. It has a built in art gallery that displays paintings, photos, and other content when you’re finished watching.

While this 77-inch model of the LG C3 Series 4K OLED TV typically comes in at a price of $2,700, right now Best Buy has it marked down to $2,300. This $400 in savings is pretty impressive for something that could make a good case to be among the best TVs.

