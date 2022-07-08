All the latest Amazon Prime Day speaker deals and sales

If you’re in the market for new audio equipment, now’s the time to start thinking about the year’s best Prime Day speaker deals. Amazon’s annual shopping event, which will run from July 12 to July 13, will bring a massive wave of discounts next week, not just on speakers but for everything else that you’ll need to upgrade your daily music listening experience. In fact you can already get shopping if you need new speakers right now, as some solid Prime Day deals are dropping early. The best bargains will land on Tuesday and Wednesday, but we’ve smoked out a few worthy offers available today, along with some other things you should know to get you ready to shop.

Best Prime Day speaker deals 2022

JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker —

Sony Core Series SSCS5 bookshelf speakers (pair) —

Marshall Acton II Bluetooth speaker —

Klipsch Surround 3 speakers (pair) —

Sonos Arc soundbar —

JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker — $100, was $130

Why buy:

Loud sound in small package

PartyBoost feature combines JBL speakers

Up to 12 hours on a single charge

Waterproof and durable

The JBL Flip 6 appears in Digital Trends’ best speakers as the top option if you want a portable Bluetooth speaker, but its predecessor, the JBL Flip 5, remains a worthy purchase because it comes with most of the same features. The first thing that music lovers will appreciate about the JBL Flip 5 is its racetrack-shaped driver, which delivers high output and booming bass despite the Bluetooth speaker’s relatively small size. It also supports JBL’s PartyBoost, which allows you to pair two JBL speakers that are compatible with the feature to create stereo sound, or multiple speakers for even larger sound to cover a wider area.

The JBL Flip 5 connects through Bluetooth, a wireless technology that’s present in nearly every mobile device in the market, which means that the speaker will work with most smartphones and music players. It will help keep the party going with JBL’s promised battery life of 12 hours on a single charge, so you shouldn’t have to worry about the music getting cut off right when everyone’s already having fun. You can have it stand vertically or horizontally, depending on the space that’s available for the speaker.

A lot of things happen that could damage speakers, whether you’re using them in an indoor or outdoor event. The JBL Flip 5, however, is designed to live through them. Its IPX7 rated with a waterproof design for a depth of up to 3 feet, which means it will survive splashes from the swimming pool, sudden downpour of rain, or the sea and the sand while you’re chilling out on the beach. The Bluetooth speaker also features durable fabric material and a rugged rubber housing, which means it can accompany you on any outdoor adventure. Take the party with you wherever you go with the JBL Flip 5.

Sony Core Series SSCS5 bookshelf speakers (pair) — $180, was $230

Why buy:

Perfect for passive music listeners

5-inch dual-layer woofer

3/4-inch and 1-inch tweeter

Durable despite cheap price

You won’t only get Prime Day discounts on speakers from Amazon, as there will also be some Best Buy Prime Day deals like this early offer for a pair of the Sony Core Series SSCS5 bookshelf speakers. According to Digital Trends’ guide on how to buy speakers, a pair of bookshelf speakers like this one are perfect for passive music listeners that don’t really sit down to appreciate the sound for extended periods of time. One pair speakers will also be enough for enjoying music, TV shows, and movies, so you’ll have all you need with this bundle for two Sony Core Series SSCS5 bookshelf speakers.

The Sony Core Series SSCS5 bookshelf speakers feature a 5-inch dual-layer woofer that uses the upper layer for faithful sound and the lower layer for powerful bass. They also come with a 3/4-inch wide-dispersion super tweeter and a 1-inch tweeter that provide natural-sounding vocals. The speakers also have high-quality crossover networks that are mounted directly to their cabinets, which minimizes signal loss through efficient vibration isolation.

Despite their relatively cheap price, the Sony Core Series SSCS5 bookshelf speakers are durable with their wood, bass-reflex enclosures and cloth grille, so you don’t have to worry that they won’t last for long after you purchase them. Every purchase comes with foot pads so that your speakers won’t be directly sitting on the floor or the surface where you place them, as well as a free three-month subscription to Apple TV+ for new and returning subscribers.

Marshall Acton II Bluetooth speaker — $226, was $280

Why buy:

Connect via Bluetooth or 3.5mm stereo jack

Easy-to-use controls

Make adjustments with Marshall Bluetooth app

Classic Marshall design

Marshall is one of the most trusted brands in the music business, so shoppers don’t have to worry about the quality of its products like the Marshall Acton II Bluetooth speaker. You can expect high-quality audio and precise control with this speaker, which can connect to a wide variety of electronic devices through Bluetooth technology. Alternatively, it also features an aux port that can accept a 3.5mm stereo jack as the source, which gives you another input option and further expands the list of devices that are compatible with the speaker.

The Marshall Acton II Bluetooth speaker offers three individual amps for its subwoofer and dual tweeters, and controls are easy through the volume, bass, and treble dials at the top of the speaker. It works with the Marshall Bluetooth app, which will let you tap a variety of controls. For example, you can switch between various EQ presets, activate stereo and ambient modes, make adjustments to the speaker’s LED lights, and wake it up from standby mode. The app may be downloaded on both iOS and Android devices, and it can connect to the speaker from as far as 30 feet away.

The bass reflex enclosure with a rear-firing port promotes optimal performance for the Marshall Acton II Bluetooth speaker. In addition to all these features, it looks extremely stylish with the iconic Marshall logo at the front to complement a classic design. If you’re in the market for a Bluetooth speaker, you definitely won’t be disappointed with the Marshall Acton II, especially with its discounted price from Best Buy.

Klipsch Surround 3 speakers (pair) — $254, was $299

Why buy:

Designed for Klipsch soundbars

Quick wireless connection through USB transmitter

3-inch full-range drivers

Minimalist design

The Klipsch Surround 3 speakers are designed to support Klipsch soundbars for an even more detailed and dynamic sound for your home theater setup. The soundbar will automatically decode Dolby Digital and DTS 5.1 audio to bring crystal clear surround sound into your living room. The speakers quickly and wirelessly connect to your soundbar through a USB transmitter, eliminating the hassle of setting them up so you can start enjoying the audio upgrade that they provide right away.

The technology inside these speakers, which includes a 3-inch full-range driver, promise clear vocal and dynamic soundtracks to make you feel like you’re in the middle of the action in whatever TV show or movie that you’re watching. You can use the remote of your soundbar to adjust the volume of the Klipsch Surround 3 speakers, giving you full control over what kind of experience you want from the audio that’s playing through them.

You can set the Klipsch Surround 3 speakers on any surface, place them on speaker mounts, or attach them to your wall. With their minimalist design, they will blend in with any theme that you have for the room where you’re planning to install them. There’s a wide variety of Prime Day speaker deals, but the Klipsch Surround 3 speakers should be among your top options, especially if you already own or are planning to buy a Klipsch soundbar.

Sonos Arc soundbar — $899, was $959

Why buy:

Sonos functionality with Dolby Atmos sound

Enhanced Trueplay optimizes sound depending on room’s acoustics

Very simple setup

Works with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant

If you’re searching for early Prime Day soundbar deals, set your sights on Amazon’s offer for the Sonos Arc. It’s the best overall choice in our best soundbars because it combines Sonos functionality and Dolby Atmos sound, for a device that will deliver premium home theater audio. It offers 3D sound for a more immersive experience when watching movies or playing video games, while the soundbar’s Enhanced Trueplay tuning technology optimizes sound depending on the unique acoustics of the room where it’s located. It’s also specially tuned to emphasize the human voice so you won’t have a problem hearing every spoken word.

The Sonos Arc is very easy to set up, with a single HDMI ARC/eARC port at the back of the soundbar connecting it to your TV. Once the soundbar is connected to your TV, just power it on and you’re good to go. The set up continues on the Sonos App, which only takes a few more minutes, including using the Trueplay feature to understand the room’s acoustics and then optimize the soundbar’s EQ. Once the Sonos Arc is up and running, you can use voice commands through Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant to play music, set alarms, and search for information, among the digital assistant’s many functions.

Making the Sonos Arc an even more enticing purchase, in addition to Amazon’s discount, is its seamless design with an elongated shape and soft profile, so you can place it anywhere — on the wall or beneath your TV — and it won’t be a distraction. If you have an Amazon Music Unlimited account, you can stream Dolby Atmos Music tracks through the Sonos app, and if you have an Apple TV, you can stream them from Apple Music through their respective apps, and pipe them through the TV to the Sonos Arc.

Prime Day Speaker Deals FAQ

In order to maximize this year’s best Prime Day speaker deals, you’ll need to know some things ahead of Amazon’s shopping event. Here are some of the most asked questions ahead of Prime Day, and the answers that you need to keep in mind heading into it.

Is Prime Day a good time to buy a speaker?

With Amazon expected to roll out massive price cuts, and some retailers aiming to match these discounts with their own, shoppers will have no shortage of options is they want to buy a speaker. There will also be Prime Day headphone deals for those who want to listen to music by themselves, but for upgrading your home theater setup or for blasting your favorite tracks, you shouldn’t miss this year’s best Prime Day speaker deals.

When do the Prime Day speaker deals start?

Amazon will officially launch this year’s Prime Day deals, not just for speakers but for all product categories, on July 12. However, Amazon is already rolling out some early Prime Day speaker deals, for those who want to finish their shopping ahead of the chaos of the annual event. Other retailers like Best Buy are doing the same thing, to try to get you to spend before Prime Day even starts. Just remember though — there’s a chance that you’ll regret it if you make those purchases now.

Should you shop the Prime Day speaker deals now or wait until July 12?

If you need new speakers as soon as possible, then you shouldn’t hesitate to take advantage of the best Prime Day speaker deals that are online early. However, if there’s no rush, you’re going to want to wait until Prime Day because the offers that you see now will likely get even cheaper once the annual event starts — not just on Amazon but also from other retailers. With Prime Day to start in just a few days, take this time to determine the speakers that fit your needs so you can check out their discounted prices as soon as the event kicks in. Do your research now on the features that you want from your speakers, and what type you prefer, so that it will be easier to narrow down your choices on Prime Day.

Editors' Recommendations