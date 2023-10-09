 Skip to main content
The best October Prime Day soundbar deals available now

With Prime Day deals a thing all over again thanks to the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event kicking off shortly, we’ve rounded up all the early Prime Day soundbar deals going on right now. Getting ahead of the crowd is a smart move for anyone looking to improve their audio experience while also saving money.

The Prime Day soundbar deals going on right now include some of the best soundbars and some big-name brands like Bose and Samsung. They’re the ideal accompaniment to anyone already checking out the Prime Day TV deals going on, so you can transform your home cinema setup for less. Below, we’ve picked out all the best soundbar deals this Prime Day event. Take a look to see how you could save.

Today’s best Prime Day soundbar deals

Insignia 2.0-Channel Mini Soundbar — $45, was $80

An Insignia Mini soundbar sitting under a TV.
Insignia

For a cheap soundbar that still gets the job done, go for the Insignia 2.0-channel Mini Soundbar. You’ll have your choice between three different sound modes — theater, news, and standard — and you can also stream music to it from a mobile device through a Bluetooth connection. The soundbar’s compact design also means that you can make it fit into tight spaces.

VIZIO V-Series 2.1-Channel Soundbar — $140, was $160

Vizio V-Series V21-H8 2.1 Soundbar
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The VIZIO V-Series 2.1-channel soundbar is still very affordable, but with its sleek design and the addition of a wireless subwoofer for deep and accurate bass, it may be your TV’s new best friend. The soundbar supports DTS Virtual: X for room-filling sound, HDMI ARC for a higher-quality connection, and support for voice commands through devices powered by Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri, or Google Assistant.

LG SN4A 2.1-Channel Soundbar — $150, was $200

The LG SN4A Soundbar with a wireless subwoofer, on a white background.
LG

The LG SN4A 2.1 -channel soundbar also comes with a wireless subwoofer, but with a carbon diaphragm that ensures excellent sound clarity. The soundbar also features LG’s Adaptive Sound Control to automatically make adjustments depending on whether you’re listening to music or watching movies. It also supports DTS Virtual: X and Bluetooth connection.

VIZIO V-Series 5.1-Channel Soundbar — $200, was $250

The Vizio 5.1-channel V-Series soundbar and included subwoofer and speakers against a white background.
Vizio

The VIZIO V-Series soundbar introduces center and rear speakers to the mix to give an even more expansive soundscape. It connects wirelessly with its subwoofer as well as to your phone or other Bluetooth device. One nice feature of this subwoofer system is its ability to be controlled via voice input, using Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant. Though, if you do want to use its remote, you can do so easily even when the room is darkened for that horror movie feel — its fully backlit.

Samsung HW-B550 2.1-Channel Soundbar — $230, was $280

The Samsung HW-B550 2.1-channel Soundbar and Subwoofer Bundle.
Samsung

The Samsung HW-B550 2.1-channel soundbar supports Dolby Audio to create 3D sound, and DTS Virtual: X for an expanded listening experience. The included wireless subwoofer enables rich and powerful bass, but you also have the option of activating Bass Boost for an extra punch. You can also use Game Mode for more realistic in-game sounds by plugging in your console to the soundbar.

Samsung HW-B650 3.1-Channel Soundbar — $300, was $400

The Samsung HW-B650 3.1-channel soundbar in the living room.
Samsung

The Samsung HW-B650 3.1-channel soundbar adds center speaker to the usual left and right channels, which is dedicated to improving the clarity of dialogue so that you wouldn’t miss anything that anybody is saying in the shows that you’re watching. The soundbar keeps all of the features of its 2.1-channel version, including Bass Boost and Game Mode.

Vizio M-Series Elevate 5.1.2-Channel Soundbar — $600, was $800

Vizio M-Series Elevate Soundbar (M512E-K6)
Riley Young/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

With five channels, a wireless subwoofer, and two dedicated drivers that fire up to the ceiling for surround sound, the Vizio M-Series Elevate 5.1.2-channel soundbar definitely has what it takes to bring your home theater setup to the next level. The soundbar also supports Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual: X, as well as HDMI eARC so that you’ll only need one cable to get everything working.

Samsung Q-Series 5.1.2-Channel Soundbar — $680, was $800

A row of speakers, a subwoofer and a soundbar.
Samsung

Designed to work with Samsung TVs but also compatible with other brands, the Samsung Q Series 5.1.2-channel soundbar offers SpaceFit Sound Pro to fill your room with audio, and Adaptive Sound for automatic optimizations. The soundbar also works with all of the most popular voice assistants, and it can connect to other devices through Apple’s AirPlay 2 or Google’s Chromecast.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 — $750, was $900

Bose Smart Soundbar 900.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 is an update to the Bose Smart Soundbar 700 that adds Dolby Atmos support to a package that includes six full-range transducers, a center tweeter, ADAPTiQ technology that adjusts the system’s sound to cater to your room, and support for digital assistants. The soundbar connects through an HDMI eARC connection, but you can also use Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Apple’s AirPlay 2, Google’s Chromecast, or Spotify Connect to use it.

Samsung Q-Series 11.1.4-Channel Soundbar — $1,600, was $1,900

The Samsung Q-Series 11.1.4-channel soundbar on a white background.
Samsung

Enjoy the complete cinematic experience at home with the 11 front-facing speakers, wireless subwoofer, and four up-firing channels of the Samsung Q-Series 11.1.4-channel soundbar. Samsung’s Q-Symphony technology will make your Samsung TV work as one with this soundbar, which comes with built-in voice assistants for hands-free access to its features and settings.

Sennheiser Ambeo Max 5.1.4-Channel Soundbar — $2,000, was $2,500

The Sennheiser Ambeo Max 5.1.4-channel soundbar in the living room.
Sennheiser

The Sennheiser Ambeo Max 5.1.4-channel soundbar comes with 13 high-end drivers that produce powerful sound, and it delivers 3D surround sound that’s adjusted according to the characteristics of your living room. You’ll be able to further customize your audio with the soundbar’s built-in equalizer and three bespoke AMBEO 3D technology modes.

How we selected these Prime Day soundbar deals

All year round, we look out for the best soundbar deals. That means we know the market well. We hand-pick the deals we feature making sure that they’re good value, offer the features you want for the price, and are worth your time and money. That trend continues when it comes to Prime Day soundbar deals with us also having the benefit of knowledge of the market so we know what’s a good deal.

Besides extensive price monitoring, we also know all about the best soundbars so we know what to expect for every price range. If you’re looking for something premium, we’re also experts in spotting the best Dolby Atmos soundbars so you get true bang for your buck.

The range of Prime Day soundbar deals we’ve featured covers a number of different price points. In all cases, you can be confident that whatever you pay, you’re getting the best for the price. That means a $100 soundbar is the best you’ll be able to buy for $100 while a $1,000 behemoth is the best for the price too. You can be confident we know what we’re talking about.

