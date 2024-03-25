Are you thinking of buying from soundbar deals to improve the audio of your home theater setup? Then you should consider going for Best Buy’s offer for the Sonos Beam Gen 2, which drops the soundbar’s price from $499 to $399. The $100 discount is only available today, and once it’s gone, we’re not sure when it will return. If you don’t want to miss out on the savings, you’re going to have to make the purchase right now. It won’t be a good idea to wait until the last minute because stocks of the soundbar may be gone by then.

Why you should buy the Sonos Beam Gen 2 soundbar

Sonos is one of the fixtures in our roundup of the best soundbars, and the Sonos Beam Gen 2 is a small-sized soundbar with excellent audio that supports Dolby Atmos. In addition to the 3D surround sound that it enables, the soundbar also comes with Trueplay tuning technology that adjusts its output depending on the acoustics of the room where it’s located, and it’s designed to help you better understand dialogue to make it easier to follow the stories of the shows and movies that you’ll be watching.

The Sonos Beam Gen 2 soundbar is extremely easy to set up, and once it’s up and running, it can also work as a smart speaker that’s powered by Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant. You’ll be able to use voice commands for a wide variety of functions, including asking questions, setting timers, controlling your other smart home devices, and many more.

Your home theater setup will feel a lot more cinematic if you add the Sonos Beam Gen 2 soundbar to the mix. Best Buy is currently selling with at $100 off, so its price is down to just $399 from $499, which is a steal considering all of the features that it provides. There are only several hours left in the deal though, and possibly even less time if stocks are in danger of selling out, so if you want to get the Sonos Beam Gen 2 soundbar for cheaper than usual, add it to your cart and move forward with the checkout process as soon as you can.

